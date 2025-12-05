Education union supports Northland iwi in fight over schools’ Treaty obligations

The tino rangatiratanga haki (flag) outside Parliament on the day of the Treaty Principles Bill introduction. Photo: RNZ / Emma Andrews

This article was first published on RNZ.

The country’s largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, is backing a claim by Northland iwi and hapū for an urgent Waitangi Tribunal inquiry into the government’s decision to remove school boards legal obligations to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A statement of claim was filed on 19 November 2025 on behalf of Ngāti Hine and Te Kapotai, alongside a joint application for urgency.

The claimants say amendments to the Education and Training Act, and the reset of the New Zealand Curriculum - Te Mātaiaho, undermine Māori rangatiratanga, partnership, and equity in education.

The Treaty requirement, which was added to the Education Act in 2020, was stripped without consultation in November.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said at the time that Te Tiriti was the Crowns responsibility and not schools.

“School boards should have direction and we are giving very clear direction. You need to ensure equitable outcomes for Māori students, you need to be offering te reo Māori and you need to be culturally competent,” she said.

Since then, more than 1500 kura- around 60 percent of schools across Aotearoa - have publicly reaffirmed they will continue giving effect to Te Tiriti.

A map of schools across the country who have reaffirmed their commitment to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi despite the government removing schools boards legal duty to do so. Photo: Supplied / Google Maps / Chris Abercrombie

NZEI President Ripeka Lessels said principals and school boards were frustrated the change was made without any engagement.

“It seems to be the preferred pathway of this government to not consult about a whole lot of things,” she told RNZ.

“Not consulting shows this government is absolutely hell-bent on dismantling the Treaty of Waitangi in every aspect of the law.”

Lessels said the move risks weakening commitments to tikanga Māori, mātauranga Māori and te ao Māori within school plans and the local curriculum, “preventing ākonga Māori from ever seeing themselves or their culture reflected in what they learn.”

“The education system has under-served ākonga Māori, and this move to remove Treaty obligations from school boards is a regressive step that can only lead to further systemic disadvantage.”

She said the effects would be wider than just Māori learners, and the issue was ultimately about ensuring all ākonga see their language and identity valued in the place they spend most of their day.

“Language, culture and identity matter. They absolutely matter for children, irrespective of whose language, culture or identity it is. And in Aotearoa today, the Treaty of Waitangi is our founding document.”

NZEI President, the head of the country’s largest education sector union. Photo: NZEI supplied

In the last few weeks, Te Rārangi Rangatira, the list of schools who have reaffirmed their commitment to continue giving effect to Te Tiriti, has drawn criticism from government MPs.

Education Minister Erica Stanford previously told media she had heard from principals who felt “very unfair” and “nasty” pressure to sign the statements.

At that same standup, Stanford also reinforced her commitment to “fight for our kids.”

“My message to schools is what we expect is achievement to improve, especially for our tamariki Māori and if those schools are doing all of the things that we’re asking of them in section 127, including offering to being culturally responsive and ensuring that tamariki Māori have equal outcomes, and then if they wish to... honour the treaty or uphold the treaty over and above that, then they’re absolutely welcome to do that.”

In a Facebook post, National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell also described the statements from schools as “frankly disgusting” and alleged that unions were “standing over principals” to pressure them to sign what he described as “an anti-govt pledge.”

Lessels rejected claims that schools were being “pressured.”

“I think both of those MPs are out of touch with how schools operate,” she said.

“Schools are independent, autonomous bodies, and they’re self-managing ... I don’t know a principal or a board that would ever let anything happen that they didn’t believe was right.”

A growing number of schools across Aotearoa are reaffirming their commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, despite the government removing school boards' Treaty requirement from the Education and Training Act. Photo: Supplied

Many schools had shifted their practice since the Education and Training Act was introduced four years ago, Lessels said, integrating Māori language, culture and identity into teaching and school planning.

“Since 2020, schools have understood the importance of children’s culture, identity and language ...They can see there is value in endorsing the Treaty of Waitangi in their schools or working towards it.”

Evidence showed that centring children’s identity improved outcomes a particularly for Māori learners in kura kaupapa Māori - and that removing the legal duty to honour Te Tiriti went against that evidence, she said.

“It’s not rocket science. This removal is definitely not based in sound educational policy or even educational evidence at all. It’s an ideological political move.”

If the Tribunal granted urgency, the claim sought intervention preventing the repeal from taking effect.

The outcome they wanted was for the government to “reverse the policy,” and she encouraged whānau to remain strong through the process, Lessels said.

“Our schools genuinely want to make a difference for their children, and honouring Te Tiriti is the foundation of that.”

The Education Minister declined RNZ’s request for comment.

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ.