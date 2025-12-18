What Gisborne’s leaders say the planning reforms could mean for the region

Local Gisborne politicians share their views on the coalition Government's Resource Management Reforms. Pictured are (from left top): Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz, Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Cushla Tangaere-Manuel and (from left bottom) National MP for East Coast Dana Kirkpatrick and Gisborne-based Labour list MP Jo Luxton.

Major reforms to resource management laws have sparked a mixed reaction from Gisborne’s politicians, with some praising the pro-development shift while others fear it will sideline mana whenua.

The Government is repealing the Resource Management Act (RMA) and replacing it with a Planning Act and a Natural Environment Act.

The laws, which passed their first reading in Parliament on Tuesday this week, will cut consent and permit numbers and sharply reduce the number of council plans.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council’s first step was reviewing the proposed changes and the council intended to submit before the deadline.

“The intent of the new bills introduced by Government is to streamline planning and cut complexity, while still enabling housing and infrastructure and strengthening environmental protections,” she said.

While the region’s National MP said the changes would make real differences to the community, two Labour MPs based in the region have criticised passing the bill under urgency and the implications for mana whenua.

Each politician shared their comments below.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz

The first step for the Gisborne District Council was reviewing the proposed changes and making a submission before the deadline, Stoltz said.

“We’ve paused most plan reviews under the current RMA while we prepare for the new system.”

She said as a unitary authority with a combined plan, the council was well placed to adjust as the new framework was confirmed, with the new system expected to be in place by 2027.

“We’re committed to working with tangata whenua and key sector groups so our region’s priorities, including sustainable land use and resilience, are reflected in the new approach.”

The council would keep the community updated and share opportunities to engage as the reforms progress.

National Party MP for East Coast Dana Kirkpatrick

National MP for East Coast Dana Kirkpatrick said in a statement that the changes would make a real difference for communities across the electorate and would be welcomed by residents.

“I would get more emails and cries for help about resource consent-related issues than anything else.”

Kirkpatrick said nationally, the reforms were expected to deliver more than $13.3 billion in savings to taxpayers and ratepayers.

The need for consents would be reduced by between 15,000 and 22,000 per year, which would unlock more housing with standardised zoning rules and 30-year regional spatial plans, she said.

“For too long, we have been held back by risk-averse councils and a planning framework so open to interpretation that it hamstrung everyone along the way.”

Kirkpatrick encouraged people to take some time to engage in the debate, to write submissions in support of it where appropriate, and to highlight concerns if they had anythe .

Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Cushla Tangaere-Manuel

Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel said the voices of tangata whenua were fundamental to all issues related to these bills.

“It is utterly disappointing to see the continued neglect of mana whenua,” the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP said.

The Government had indicated it was interested in working towards a lasting solution, and to highlight concerns if they had any, and bipartisanship was important for this, Tangaere-Manuel said.

“From what we’ve seen so far, there appear to be many similarities between these bills and our previous approach.

“It does raise questions about why National spent two years undoing everything, only to redo it again.”

Gisborne-based Labour list MP Jo Luxton

Jo Luxton is the Labour Party’s candidate to contest the East Cape electorate in next year’s general election.

She said the party was disappointed that the Government introduced a bill, which passed through all stages under urgency last week, that extended existing consents without any analysis or time for scrutiny, despite promises of bipartisanship.

“As a result, our caucus has not yet had a chance to fully discuss the two bills intended to replace the RMA.”

Luxton said Labour did have some initial concerns with the legislation, mostly around the prioritising of property rights ahead of all other considerations.

“When it comes to how the reforms could impact Tairāwhiti, we will still need to look carefully at how these bills will affect the region, particularly in terms of environmental safeguards, the ability for people to have a say, and the role of Te Tiriti,” she said.,