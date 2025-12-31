Police investigating Teishallia Te Paea’s death, looking to speak with some who visited victim’s home

This article was first published on RNZ

Police say there are four people they want to speak to as they investigate the killing of Teishallia Te Paea.

Te Paea’s body was found at a house in the Hastings suburb of Camberley on 29 October, and police said she was murdered in a targeted act of violence by someone known to her.

Detective Inspector Martin James said police wanted to speak to three males who, together, visited the victim’s Kotuku Street house in August or September.

They are also trying to identify another individual who arrived at the property in a dark-coloured van or similar vehicle during the same time period.

It was earlier revealed that Te Paea’s body had likely gone undiscovered for several weeks.

A profiler from the police Behavioural Science Unit analysed the murder, which police said was committed in a unique way.

Police believe the killer may have been acting differently in the weeks after Te Paea’s death and avoiding questions about their movements, using family and friends as protection, and being evasive.

They also believed the offender had knowledge of the Kotuku St property, and attempts to conceal the crime were to create distance between them and Te Paea.

