First Ngāi Tahu chief executive Sidney Boyd Ashton passes aged 89

The first Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Sidney Boyd Ashton, has passed away aged 89.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chair Justin Tipa (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mamoe) said their thoughts are with Sid’s whānau at this time, bidding him a heartfelt farewell.

“May you rest among the stars. Your contribution will never be forgotten.

“His work strengthened Ngāi Tahu’s foundations and created opportunities that are still felt today and will benefit generations to come.”

Born in 1936, Sidney began his journey with Ngāi Tahu in 1963, when his Kaiapoi-based accounting practice, Ashton Wheelans, took on the Ngāi Tahu Māori Trust Board as its major client.

As the first Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, he is credited by many with helping set the iwi on its path to success following settlement.

For more than 40 years, he served the iwi with dedication — first as Board Secretary from 1963 to 1993, then as the first Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu from 1996 until 2002, and later as a consultant until 2004.

In recognition of his services to Māori and the wider community, Ashton was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1998.

His influence was particularly significant during the long years of Te Kerēme — Ngāi Tahu’s land claim. He led the Ngāi Tahu B-Team, the executive group that worked directly with and advised the Ngāi Tahu A-Team on all matters relating to the claim.

He helped maintain financial stability and secured advances that kept the iwi afloat. He also had a hand in three key elements, property investments, shares in Ryman Healthcare, and achieving charitable trust status, which helped shape Ngāi Tahu into the influential force it is today.

He earned the trust and respect of Ngāi Tahu leaders and formed lifelong friendships. Tipa says that although he was not Ngāi Tahu, his actions spoke clearly of his enduring dedication to the iwi.

Ashton’s whānau have advised that a memorial service will be held in Christchurch on Friday 23 January.