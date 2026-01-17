‘The ultimate people person’: Sir Tim Shadbolt remembered

Sir Tim Shadbolt died on 8 January at the age of 78.

Sir Tim Shadbolt has been remembered as a man of the people who could lift the spirits of those around him.

The well-known public servant who became a household name during his many years in office died on 8 January, aged 78.

Family, friends and political figures gathered at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on Friday to commemorate a life which included social activism, long stints at council and even work as a concrete contractor — he once towed a mixer behind his mayoral car.

Reflections were plentiful during a service which lasted more than three-and-a-half hours.

Cousin Tui Shadbolt delivered the eulogy, describing the former mayor as “the ultimate people person who loved a good debate”.

She said he had the ability to lift spirits and mobilise people, was always happy to serve, and never stopped advocating for Invercargill.

Sir Tim's partner of many years, Asha Dutt, spoke at the funeral.

“Tim showed us that leadership can be joyful, creative, deeply human, and achieve great things. Even if he made himself the butt of all his jokes, because he didn’t want to offend.”

The service wasn’t without controversy, as partner Asha Dutt took the opportunity to criticise the city council.

Sir Tim’s final term in office was marred by challenges, including difficulties with deputies, conflict with council staff, a critical independent review of the council, and mental lapses at meetings.

“So in my heart, the council of 2019 have blood on their hands. That’s the shot I want to fire, Tim would be proud,” Dutt said.

“How he exited his career, is a shame on you.”

Rob Shadbolt spoke of his father’s work ethic and adventures with his grandchildren — some of which didn’t always involve them returning home on the expected day — while another son, Ben Shadbolt, was emotional as he recounted the support his father had shown during a tough time.

Sir Tim Shadbolt's funeral was held at Invercargill's Civic Theatre on Friday.

Struggling at school around the age of 13, Ben told his dad he wanted to drop out, play drums and become a rockstar.

“And I just never forget it, dad just looks at me and goes ‘oh yeah, how much does a drumkit cost?’”

Māori activist and artist Tame Iti was also in attendance and paid homage to his friend’s activism. He said Sir Tim had set up a small team at Bastion Point during the protests.

“My friend, thank you for your support. Thank you for being with us. Thank you for being the man who you are.”

Born in Auckland in 1947, Sir Tim attended Auckland University and was involved in social activism, for which he was arrested numerous times. At one point, he helped establish a commune.

His long political career included two Waitematā mayoral wins in the 1980s followed by sustained success in the deep south.

In Invercargill, he backed up a 1993 by-election win with eight full terms from 1998 to 2022.

Māori activist and artist Tame Iti paid homage to his friend.

Across a 29-year period, he lost just twice in the city — once in 1995, and again in 2022 when he was ousted by his deputy, Nobby Clark.

Sir Tim never strayed far from the public eye during his tenure.

He appeared on television shows such as Intrepid Journeys, 7 Days and Dancing with the Stars, plus a cheese ad where he famously said, “I don’t care where, as long as I’m mayor”.

In 2019, he was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to local government and the community.

At the time, he expressed some surprise given his radical background.

He is survived by his partner, four sons, and several books including A Mayor of Two Cities and Bull…t and Jellybeans.

