Hine Whātua prepares to join Waitangi waka flotilla for the first time

For the first time, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will take an all-wahine waka crew to Waitangi as part of the Waitangi Day commemorations.

The Hine Whātua crew will paddle the Tātai Hono waka tangata, which is currently under the custodianship of Ngāti Paoa, joining the annual flotilla of waka on the waters of Waitangi.

Kaihoe and Ngāti Whātua descendant Monique Maihi says the crew is made up primarily of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and wider Ngāti Whātua descendants, making the journey a homecoming for many of the paddlers.

“Ko te nuinga o ngā kaihoe he uri o Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, nō Ngāti Whātua whānui. Ētahi o rātou, tēnei te wā tuatahi i hoki mai ki te kāinga.”

Waka captain Aurtum-Grace Martin says the crew is excited to take on the challenges and lessons that come with kaupapa waka.

“E hīkaka ana ahau ki te hoe ki reira, mātou ko ngā māreikura o Ōrākei. I kī mai koe he tuatahitanga tēnei, nōreira kāore e kore ka hapa mātou, erangi kei reira, kei ngā hapa he akoranga anō hoki. Nōreira, ka whai mātou i ngā akoranga katoa, ā tērā tau ka hoki atu hei tohunga pea.”

Te Orokohanga o Hine Whātua

The Hine Whātua crew was formed last year following the arrival of the voyaging waka Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia into Ōkahu Bay in Auckland, alongside the waka taua Te Kawau.

Maihi says the idea for an all-wahine crew emerged after the launch of Te Kawau in 2024.

She says the Tātai Hono waka tangata, which the crew will paddle at Waitangi, was created to represent and celebrate all iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau.

“I hanga tēnei waka mai i te kaunihera o Tāmaki, mō ngā iwi o Tāmaki. Ko Ngāti Paoa, e mihi ana ki a Mahuika Rāwiri, ko ia te kaitiaki o tēnei waka, nāna i hōmai tēnei waka ki a tātou.”

The Hine Whātua crew is made up of between 15 and 17 wahine, who will join the wider flotilla during Waitangi Day festivities.

Martin says waka taua plays a key role in bringing whānau together.

“For me the really cool part of waka taua, is bringing our whānau together.”

Nerves and excitement

While this will be the crew’s first-time paddling at Waitangi, both nerves and excitement are building as preparations near completion.

The waka flotilla on Te Pēwhairangi is a central feature of Waitangi Day commemorations and draws crews from across the motu.

Maihi says anticipation is growing among the Hine Whātua crew as the day approaches.

“E hīkaka ana te kāhui o Hine Whātua. Ko tēnei te wā tuatahi e eke ki runga o Te Pēowhairangi.”

Martin says the experience is expected to mirror the sense of connection the crew felt during their first paddle together last year.

“We had our first time we went out as kaihoe on our waka last year when Hokulea and Hikianalia came and there’s something that happens to you and I know that’s going to happen up there, especially following the flotilla of waka that are going to be up there and us as Wahine Whātua it’s going to be amazing. I know it’s going to be amazing.”