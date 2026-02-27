Marlborough iwi Rangitāne o Wairau now responsible for Te Pokohiwi o Kupe

This article was first published on RNZ.

A Marlborough iwi now has responsibility for managing a historic coastal site including the area of the first Polynesian settlement in Aotearoa.

Te Pokohiwi o Kupe - or the Boulder Bank Site Historic Reserve - includes the Wairau Bar, where Wairau River meets the sea at Cloudy Bay in Marlborough.

Rangitāne o Wairau and the Department of Conservation signed an agreement on Friday at Ūkaipō - the Rangitāne Cultural Centre - appointing the iwi as the Control and Management Authority for the reserve.

It is recognised as one of the oldest and most significant archaeological sites in New Zealand, often referred to as the birthplace of the nation and the site of the first large Polynesian settlement in Aotearoa around 1250-1300 AD.

The area remains a public reserve but Rangitāne o Wairau is now responsible for day-to-day management and governance.

Rangitāne o Wairau kaiwhakahaere matua Corey Hebberd said Te Pokohiwi had been out of the iwi’s hands for generations and the agreement was a major step forward.

“Not just symbolically but practically - because it gives us the responsibility and authority to properly look after this place for the future,” he said.

“This agreement is first and foremost about control and management. It confirms who is responsible for looking after Te Pokohiwi and it gives Rangitāne the authority to actively manage this place, not just advise on it.

“It enables decisions to be made locally, consistently and with a long-term focus while ensuring the reserve remains protected.”

The appointment means Rangitāne would lead decisions relating to cultural heritage protection, environmental restoration, management of activities and the overall direction for the reserve.

The Department of Conservation would continue to support the partnership.

Hebberd said the signing marked the end of a detailed and lengthy process.

Department of Conservation operations manager for south Marlborough Stacey Wrenn said the agreement was a practical and effective approach to managing the nationally significant site.

“Placing control and management responsibility with Rangitāne recognises the depth of their connection to Te Pokohiwi and supports stronger, more durable outcomes. DOC remains closely involved working alongside Rangitāne to ensure the reserve is protected and managed in the interests of all New Zealanders.”

The Crown had committed to developing a Conservation Management Plan for Te Pokohiwi as part of Rangitāne’s Treaty settlement. The plan had not yet been completed despite significant work.

Te Pokohiwi is a coastal environment subject to erosion, sea level rise and storm impacts.

Rangitāne has been working with scientific partners, including Earth Sciences New Zealand, to better understand the risks.

By RNZ.