Friends and whānau honour the life and legacy of Herbs musician Dilworth Karaka

Tributes are flowing for Herbs’ founding member, Dilworth Karaka, who is being remembered for his contributions to New Zealand music and his role in shaping the sound of Aotearoa Reggae.

The respected musician has died at the age of 75, prompting tributes from across the music community.

Karaka remained a central part of Herbs for more than four decades. Through his work as a guitarist and singer, he helped introduce reggae music to a wider audience in Aotearoa, blending it with Pacific and Māori influences.

Friends and fellow musicians say Karaka used music to highlight important social and political issues.

During the 1970s and 1980s, many of the band’s songs reflected the political climate of the time, including protests against nuclear testing in the Pacific and calls for Māori land rights and language recognition.

“The 70s was such a time of protest, so in that concept you get a few people like talented musicians to come up with that. French Letter, to come up with Nuclear Waste, to come up with Long Ago,” says Alec Hawke.

Current Katchafire lead singer Logan Bell describes Karaka as generous with his time and supportive of younger artists.

He says Karaka often shared advice and encouragement with those starting their own journeys in music.

“He was always very gracious towards us, always had a lot of time, and took the time to impart wisdom and also encourage us on our journey.”

Te whānautanga mai o te rōpū o Herbs

Herbs was formed in Auckland in 1979 by Dilworth Karaka alongside the likes of musicians Toni Fonoti, Spencer Fusimalohi and Fred Faleauto.

The group brought together Māori and Pacific members and quickly became known for its distinctive sound and its focus on social and political issues.

“That lifted the spirit of Maori, and it lifted the spirit of Pacific Islanders, and I think they crossed over to New Zealanders in general,” says Hawke

The band released its debut album What’s Be Happen? in 1981.

The record is widely considered one of the biggest albums in New Zealand music history and one of the first Pacific reggae albums produced in the country.

Its songs addressed topics such as the Dawn Raids, racism and the struggles faced by Pacific and Māori communities at the time.

Herbs went on to release several well-known songs including French Letter, Sensitive to a Smile and Long Ago.

The band also appeared on Dave Dobbyn’s hit Slice of Heaven, which reached number one on the New Zealand charts in 1986.

Over the years, Herbs became known as one of the country’s most influential bands, with their music continuing to be recognised for its message and impact.

“I think that’s a big legacy that Dilworth had in him is to attract those sort of people to ring out the thoughts that were in him and to make those beautiful songs,” says Hawke

Karaka is currently lying at Ōrākei Marae in Tāmaki Makaurau, where whānau and friends are gathering to pay their respects and offer their condolences.

He will remain at Ōrākei Marae for two days before travelling to Whaataapaka Marae, where he will be laid to rest surrounded by family and friends.

“To me they’re all our heroes. I think back to their tune Sensitive to a Smile, and I look at the video, and it’s the first time you ever see a pōhiri or a marae in a music video, to me their legacy is being true to who they are.” Says Bell