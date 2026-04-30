Police aware of online posts targeting Whanganui treaty signing

Whanganui police say they are preparing their response following social media posts appearing to call for disruption at the signing of the Whanganui lands Treaty settlement at Kaiwhaiki Marae this weekend. Photo: Racquel McKenzie.

Police have confirmed they are aware of social media posts appearing to encourage disruption and potential violence at the signing of a treaty settlement in Whanganui, including calls for opponents to bring firearms and block access to the venue.

Whanganui Area Manager Inspector Neil Forlong said police were “aware of the posts in question” and were planning their response.

The posts, circulating on Facebook last week, reportedly include calls for a blockade of the road to Kaiwhaiki Marae, just outside of Whanganui, where the settlement is due to be signed on Saturday.

The entrance to Kaiwhaiki Marae, near Whanganui. Photo: Racquel McKenzie

More concerning messages suggested attendees bring shotguns to the event.

The signing of He Rau Tukutuku, the Deed of Settlement for Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui, is expected to be attended by Government ministers and Crown officials as well as iwi leaders from throughout the motu and hundreds of supporters.

In a two-month ratification process that ended in early April, iwi members backed the negotiated redress with 81 percent support.

Seventy-nine percent voted in favour of establishing Takapau Whāriki Trust as the post-settlement governance entity (PSGE).

The vote drew a turnout of 25 percent, representing just over 1000 voters from a roll of about 4000 members over the age of 18.

That approval set the stage for the formal signing of the Deed at Kaiwhaiki Marae, where the Crown will deliver an apology and acknowledge its breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

In a statement, Forlong said police preparations were ongoing and involved engagement with local iwi.

“We are well under way with planning our approach. This preparation has included speaking with iwi members.”

He said the priority was ensuring public safety at the event.

“Our focus is on ensuring everyone attending can do so with the confidence that police preparation is thorough, proportionate and appropriate.”

Police did not say whether there would be an increased security presence, but said they would be ready to respond if needed.

“Police will respond to any issues on the day should they arise,” Forlong said.

He also issued a reminder to the community about expected behaviour.

“We would remind everyone in the community of the importance of conducting themselves lawfully and safely.”

Details about specific security measures for the event were not provided.

Lead iwi negotiator for the settlement, Ken Mair, said the iwi was aware of the posts but wanted to concentrate on having “a brilliant day”.

“We’re focused on having a wonderful day at a momentous time in the history of our hapū. We’ll allow the police to do what they have to do, if issues arise.”

Mair said that when people overstep the mark on social media, he expected police to respond.

“One of the dangerous mechanisms we have at the moment is social media.

“We’re going through a stage of understanding the power of social media and also utilising social media to bring us together in a way that upholds our values – our old people’s values – of toitū te kupu, toitū te mana, toitū te whenua,” Mair said.

“Our values should be our guiding lights in regard to how we move forward as a collective in a unified way, understanding that that doesn’t mean that everyone should think the same, act the same, but act in a manner that upholds our values.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air