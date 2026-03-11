Wellington leaders send open letter to PM opposing ‘move-on’ orders

From Mana Whenua and mayors to church leaders and social service agencies, Wellington region leaders have banded together in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The open letter is in oppposition of the proposed introduction of the Move-On orders, which would give police authority to move on homeless people, rough sleepers, and beggars on the streets if they are being disruptive.

Wellington’s leaders warn of the risks of causing harm to people experiencing homelessness and fail to address the underlying causes of hardship in the community.

“Whilst we accept and understand that anti-social behaviour on the part of some must be able to be responded to, we don’t consider that moving a person to some other unspecified place fixes the problem, nor does anything to address the issues that individual is dealing with, and in fact, potentially causes significant harm,” the letter read.

“Homelessness is a growing issue that is being felt throughout New Zealand. It is a complex and multifaceted social challenge, the responsibility for which resides with all of us. Social agencies throughout this country are working tirelessly to ensure that people in the community who are struggling are given the support they need to change their life’s trajectory.”

It also called the proposed policy a “superficial and unhelpful approach”.

“For this reason, we want to advise you that Move-On orders are not welcome in this region.

“We look forward to working with your Government to find some compassionate and well-considered solutions to these issues.”

There were 21 leaders who signed the open letter to the prime minister.

The full letter

Tēnā koe Prime Minister

Wellington says NO to Move-On orders

“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” said the police Mahatma Gandhi

We, the undersigned community leaders of the Wellington region, want to express our concern and disappointment at the Government’s announcement on 22 February 2026 of the pending introduction of Move-On orders to the Summary Offences Act 1981. This will allow the police to relocate people from certain places because of the perceived impact they are having on others in the community.

Whilst we accept and understand that anti-social behaviour on the part of some must be able to be responded to, we don’t consider that moving a person to some other unspecified place fixes the problem, nor does anything to address the issues that the individual is dealing with, and in fact, potentially causes significant harm.

Homelessness is a growing issue that is being felt throughout New Zealand. It is a complex and multifaceted social challenge, the responsibility for which resides with all of us. Social agencies throughout this country are working tirelessly to ensure that people in the community who are the are given the support they need to change their life’s trajectory.

Your own statements on this issue in December 2025 were clear that people weren’t just going to be moved; they were to be supported to improve their circumstances. How the Government will facilitate this to happen remains unclear.

In Wellington, our social agencies, the Wellington City Council and Police, are working together to address some of the challenges that homelessness brings – to business, to the community, but most importantly to the individual experiencing homelessness. This is an innovative, collaborative, and nuanced approach that we believe will achieve the best outcomes for all.

We see the introduction of Move-On orders as a superficial and unhelpful approach that has the potential to cause real harm to those members of our community who are most vulnerable. For this reason, we want to advise you that Move-On orders are not welcome in this region.

We look forward to working with your Government to find some compassionate and well-considered solutions to these issues.