Opinion: Health for all requires outcomes, not excuses

OPINION: The global call is clear. Universal Health Coverage is not a slogan or an aspiration. It is a measurable commitment grounded in human rights. Health is a fundamental right, and public systems must be resourced and designed to deliver equitable outcomes for all.

In Aotearoa, that commitment is being tested.

At Waitangi this year, the Prime Minister argued that Article Three guarantees equality of opportunity, not equality of outcomes. Dismissing outcomes as ideological is not a neutral act. It is a retreat from responsibility. It lowers expectations and gives permission for inequity to persist.

Opportunity without outcomes is not fairness. It is abandonment.

Universal Health Coverage does not mean opening the door and hoping people make it through. It means ensuring access to timely, affordable, quality care and ensuring that care improves people’s health. If outcomes remain unequal, coverage is not universal.

We know who pays the price when outcomes are treated as optional.

Māori continue to experience higher rates of preventable illness and premature mortality. Pacific communities face entrenched barriers to care. Disabled people encounter systems that are difficult to navigate and under-resourced. Rural whānau travel long distances for specialist treatment. Low-income families delay care because of cost.

These are not individual choices. They are structural failures.

Louisa Wall, Chair of Tuwharetoa Iwi Māori Partnership Board . Photo / Supplied.

For decades, inequities in chronic disease, cancer screening, mental health access, and avoidable hospitalisations have been thoroughly documented. The evidence is overwhelming. When the government signals that equal outcomes are not the goal, it does not simply describe disparity. It normalises it.

That position is not consistent with Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Article Three affirms equal rights and citizenship. Rights must be realised in practice, not theory. In health, that means measurable improvements in outcomes and deliberate action to close the gaps.

As Chair of the Tūwharetoa Iwi Māori Partnership Board, I see the consequences of underinvestment and policy reversal every day. Workforce shortages strain primary care. Specialist referrals stall. Preventable conditions escalate because early intervention is not consistently accessible. Clinicians are working beyond capacity, but goodwill is not a substitute for system design.

Recent reforms and fiscal decisions have weakened the infrastructure intended to address inequity. Pay equity progress has stalled. Māori health structures have been dismantled or diluted. Even the language of equity has been weakened.

These are not symbolic changes. They shape who gets care, how quickly, and with what support.

When outcomes are no longer the benchmark, accountability disappears.

There is also a deeper risk. As public systems erode, privatisation advances quietly but steadily. Those who can afford private care secure faster access and continuity. Those who cannot are left in an overstretched system. Over time, universality fractures and health becomes stratified by income.

This trajectory is not inevitable. It is a political choice.

Universal Health Coverage requires more than rhetoric. It demands sustained investment in public infrastructure, a stable workforce, and targeted resourcing where need is greatest. It requires acknowledging that equity costs money and refusing to apologise for that fact. It requires genuine partnership with iwi, clinicians, unions, and communities. Above all, it requires the courage to insist that outcomes matter.

Equity is not ideology. It is evidence-based public policy. Countries that invest in strong public systems and actively close health gaps achieve better population health, stronger economic participation, and greater social cohesion. Inequity, by contrast, is costly, measured in hospitalisations, lost productivity, and intergenerational harm.

World Health Day calls for action. In Aotearoa, that action begins with honesty. Are disparities narrowing or widening? Are rural and low-income communities better served or further behind? Are Māori health outcomes improving at the pace required to honour Te Tiriti?

If the answer is no, then opportunity alone has failed.

Health for all cannot mean health for some. It cannot mean theoretical access while life expectancy gaps persist. It cannot mean celebrating opportunity while refusing to measure whether that opportunity changes anything.

We have tried that approach before. It entrenched inequity.

On this World Health Day, the message should be unequivocal. Public health systems must be strengthened, not hollowed out. Equity must be centred, not sidelined. Outcomes must be measured and delivered.

Opportunity without equity is an empty promise. A government committed to Universal Health Coverage must be prepared to guarantee results.

Louisa Wall is from Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Hineuru and Waikato, and is the Chair of the Tūwharetoa Iwi Māori Partnership Board, as well as a spokesperson for Kaitiaki Hauora.