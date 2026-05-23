Te Ahikaaroa tops Waitaha, qualifies for Te Matatini 2027

Te Ahikaaroa have taken out the top prize at the Waitaha Matatū senior kapa haka competition, earning one of five spots to represent the rohe at Te Matatini 2027.

A total of 19 kapa haka took the stage at Ōtautahi’s Wolfbrook Arena today - the largest number of rōpū ever seen on Waitaha’s regional stage.

The qualifying rōpū are:

Te Ahikaaroa Kōkō Tangiwai Ngā Manu a Tāne Rukutia Te Pao a Tahu

The Waitaha region stretches from Canterbury to Southland. Chairperson for the Waitaha Cultural Council, Ranui Ngarimu, told Tahu News the turnout reflects the growing appetite for haka across the rohe.

“With the support funding from Te Matatini, we’ve been able to spread our wings and move out across our rohe,” she explains.

“We’ve got a lot of haka interest out there, and it’s just wonderful that we’re able to support Murihiku and Ōtepoti to come compete this weekend.”

Ko tā Te Rōpū Tūhono, he whakatuwhera i te ao haka ki te hunga whaikaha. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises.

Ka tuwhera te ao haka ki te katoa

Te Rōpū Tūhono was among the many kapa whakangahau to wow the crowd on Saturday morning, proving kapa haka is for all whānau.

The rōpū’s kaupapa is: “Born from a dream to create a space where everyone can stand proudly in kapa haka no matter their background, ability or whakapapa.”

“Te Rōpū Tūhono’s aspiration is to be the largest disability kapa haka team in Aotearoa and recognised and supported within mainstream kapa haka.”

Ka mura anō Te Ahikaaroa

Te Ahikaaroa delivered a moving performance, led onto the stage by stalwarts Tauira Takurua and Rangimarie Takurua.

“He tū whakamānawa tā mātau tū - ko te whakanui i te ahi kā roa o Te Ahikaaroa, otirā Waitaha Matatū,” says kaitātaki tāne Thomas Aerepo-Morgan.

Tributes flowed throughout the performance, including their whakawātea dedicated to Tā Tipene O’Regan.

“Poua Tipene, nāhau tonu te mana motuhake o Ngāi Tahu whānui tonu, o te iwi Māori i whakaū ai, hei aha rā? Hei painga mō ngā uri whakatipu.”

Established in 1993, the group was formed in Ōtautahi for former students of Māori boarding schools with strong connections to Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Porou. Over the past 30 years, Te Ahikaaroa has evolved through multiple generations of performers.

Kua hoki mai Te Kapa o Rukutia ki te atamira o Waitaha Matatū hei kapa whakataetae. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises.

Ka hoki anō a Mataura ki te atamira whakataetae

Te Kapa Haka Mataura made its highly anticipated return to Waitaha Matatū after deciding just six months ago to step back onto the competitive stage.

Mataura Māori Club was founded in the late 1950s by the late Nolan Raihania - a member of the 28th Māori Battalion’s C Company - and his wife Ana “Gin” Raihania of Tokomaru Bay. At the time, many East Coast whānau were moving to Mataura for shearing work.

“Nā te hapori tonu te karanga, [he] hiahia nō rātau kia tū ai anō te kaupapa o Mataura,” says kaihaka Matu Coleman-Clarke.

He also says the kapa have two main kaupapa onstage.

“Tuatahi ko te whakamānawa i i wā tātau nei mōrehu, nā rātau anō tēnei kaupapa, tuarua, ko te mana motuhake.”

Koinei te tū tuarua o Ngā Hau e Whā ki Murihiku ki te atamira whakataetae o Waitaha Matatū. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises.

The Waitaha senior regional kapa haka competition has been running for more than 60 years, making it one of the longest-running regional kapa haka competitions in Aotearoa.

Te Whanganui-a-Tara will host the final Te Matatini 2027 regional qualifier on Saturday, 13 June.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.,