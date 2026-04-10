Taku Rau Tīkumu Exhibition revitalises ancient practices

A new exhibition that explores ancient weaving techniques that utilise alpine flora in Te Waipounamu has opened at the Nelson Provincial Museum, exploring the deep cultural and practical significance of a mountain treasure that once sheltered travellers from the harshest elements.

Ko Taku Rau Tīkumu exhibition highlights the ongoing effort to revive traditional Māori knowledge and reconnect Māori with alpine landscapes across Te Waipounamu.

The exhibition focuses on tīkumu, a mountain plant carrying generations of knowledge. Led by Hamuera Manihera, the exhibition brings together a collection of tīkumu taonga alongside mātauranga Māori, science, history, and photographs of the species.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, you know we’re still learning more about these species in the communities,” says Manihera.

Te Kahu Tīkumu, reaserching alongside Museum Ethnographers Group in London. Photo: Hamuera Manihera Instagram.

Revival of Alpine Weaving

A key focus is the revival of tīkumu weaving, a practice once widely used by tīpuna living and travelling through alpine environments. Tīkumu was valued for its practical use, helping protect against cold conditions and rain. It was also used to adorn the body and hair, reflecting identity, status, and connection to the land.

Tīkumu is typically found in the alpine regions of Te Waipounamu, growing across mountain ranges and high country areas where the climate is harsh and conditions are challenging. It thrives in these elevated environments, where its durability and resilience made it an essential resource for tīpuna. Collecting tīkumu traditionally required knowledge of the plant’s seasonal growth and careful handling to ensure it could be used effectively for weaving and clothing.

Te Kahu Tīkumu, reaserching alongside Museum Ethnographers Group in London. Photo: Hamuera Manihera Instagram.

“It was used by our tīpuna as a way of thermal protection, it’s got an element that keeps the rain off, it keeps you warm when you’re in pretty cold conditions,” says Manihera.

Atua and Identity

The exhibition also draws on the stories of atua Māori, including Hinetuparimaunga, Parawhenuamea, Ranginui, and Papatūānuku, highlighting the relationship between people, the natural environment, and traditional knowledge systems. These elements help frame the cultural significance of tīkumu and the landscapes where it is found.

While the exhibition shows the progress being made, the work to fully restore these practices is ongoing. Communities in places like Mangamaunu, Kaikōura, and Dunedin are continuing to reconnect with tīkumu, sharing knowledge and learning from each other as they rebuild understanding of the plant and its uses.

“Working with Mangamaunu and Kaikōura and their journey in reconnecting with tīkumu as well, same in Dunedin, so yeah, it’s opening up windows and communities that we’re sharing that information with and vice versa,” says Manihera.