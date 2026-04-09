From whānau roots to UCLA glory, Charlisse Leger-Walker eyes WNBA draft and pro career

Charlisse Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea) has become the first wahine Māori and the first New Zealand woman to win an NCAA basketball championship.

Charlisse Leger-Walker (Te Whakatōhea) has made history as the first wahine Māori and the first New Zealand woman to win an NCAA basketball championship.

Her collegiate team, the UCLA Bruins (University of California, Los Angeles), secured the title in the United States by defeating South Carolina 79–51.

“Getting to play on a stage that big and in front of so many people is something I’ve never experienced in my basketball career, and not many people get to,” she says.

“When you know you come from a nation where probably more people are watching the game than we have population in New Zealand.”

The 24-year-old was in the starting five and played 26 minutes, scoring ten points—including two three-pointers - while claiming four rebounds and two assists.

Basketball is a whānau affair for Leger-Walker, who followed in the footsteps of her māmā, Leanne Walker, a former Tall Fern and two-time Olympian.

“A lot of my basketball IQ and love for the game comes from her,” Leger-Walker says.

“When she was a player, she was always the fittest, grittiest player out there, and she applies that hard-work ethic to every aspect of her life.”

Charlisse Leger-Walker says her māmā, Leanne, taught her everything she knows about basketball. Photo / UCLA.

Etched into the history books

This win was especially significant for UCLA, as it marked the Bruins’ first NCAA women’s basketball championship in program history.

“They hadn’t made it back to the tournament in 30 years, and we managed to do that,” she adds.

Leger-Walker is passionate about showing rangatahi Māori what opportunities exist overseas.

“We don’t really have set structures or pathways for kids in New Zealand to go and experience and just understand the system over here,” she says.

“[I] want to help guide people over to the States because there is so much opportunity, not just playing basketball, but getting a free education and networking.”

Basketball is currently Aotearoa’s fastest-growing sport, according to Basketball New Zealand.

The 2024 School Sport New Zealand census shows approximately 27,000 secondary tauira play the game. Professional leagues in the country now include 11 men’s teams in the Sal’s NBL and five women’s teams in the Tauihi league.

“I think in New Zealand the sport of basketball is continuing to grow, which is a really cool thing because there are so many opportunities, especially for our young wahine and the boys too, to come over to the States.”

Charlisse (right) pictured with her māmā Leanne (centre) and sister (left). Photo / Supplied.

If Leger-Walker is successful in the WNBA draft, she will become just the second Māori woman to enter the league.

“I’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft, which happens next Monday.”

“I’m just preparing for that, seeing where I end up, and starting my pro career, whether that’s here or in Europe,” she says.

“There are so many opportunities out there for all of our rangatahi back home, and I think it’s just about [believing] in yourself.”

To date, Megan Compain is the only other New Zealander to have played in the WNBA. Leger-Walker hopes to follow suit and break new ground for Māori athletes. “She actually played with my mum, which is really cool.”

This victory wraps up a massive week for Kiwis in basketball, following New Zealand’s win at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. Over the span of just two days, New Zealanders across three different categories have claimed championship titles.