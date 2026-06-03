Kotahi Mano Kāika celebrates 25 years of revitalising te reo Māori

Whānau from across Te Wai Pounamu gathered in Ōtautahi to celebrate 25 years of Kotahi Mano Kāika, a language revitalisation strategy that has helped grow te reo Māori within Kāi Tahu communities.

The event brought together kaumātua, rangatahi, tamariki and former leaders of the programme to reflect on how far the kaupapa has come since its inception.

When Kotahi Mano Kāika was first launched, the goal was to have 1,000 Kāi Tahu homes speaking te reo Māori by 2025.

Twenty-five years later, that goal has not only been achieved but surpassed, with around 1,500 whānau now involved in the kaupapa. The anniversary celebrations included workshops, presentations and kapa haka performances, with many sharing stories about the role Kotahi Mano Kāika has played in their lives.

Photo/Supplied.

Te Whanaketanga o te kaupapa

Former programme manager Lynne Harata Te Aika said it was special to see the progress made since the initiative’s early days. What began with a small team and a big vision has grown into a movement that has influenced generations of whānau.

“I taua wā, rua rua noa iho i whakahaere te kaupapa o KMK engari e ngākau nui ana ki te kaupapa , e manako ana i kā whaika i te 25 tau, i whānui pea te titiro tae atu ki tēnei wā kua kitea,” says Te Aika.

One of the biggest successes highlighted during the celebration was the growth of intergenerational speakers. Many of the children who were raised through the programme are now adults raising their own tamariki in te reo Māori.

For some whānau, the impact of Kotahi Mano Kāika can now be seen across three generations.

The Hakaria whānau shared their experience of growing up within the kaupapa and the importance of creating opportunities for tamariki to hear and speak te reo Māori every day. They spoke about how language has strengthened their sense of identity and connection to whānau, hapū and iwi.

Throughout the day, speakers acknowledged the commitment of those who helped establish the strategy and the many whānau who have continued to support it over the years.

Suayd Hakaria, one of the graduates from the whānau, says the programme helped establish a foundation of te reo Māori within the wider community.

“Ehara i te mea he kōwhirika mō mātou ko aku teina. I māmā te hūnuku i raro i te korowai o tēnei kaupapa o Kotahi Mano Kāika, ka mutu, kua roa tēnei e taunaki e tātou me te mea hoki, kia māori te rere māori te reo, kia māori te tū ki roto i te hapori, ka mutu ko te whakawhānaunga ki te tuitui i te taukaea i waenga i te iwi.”

Photo/Supplied.

Te whainga matua haere ake nei!

The celebration was also a chance to look ahead. Organisers said the future of the kaupapa now sits with a generation of fluent speakers who have grown up through Kotahi Mano Kāika and are ready to carry the work forward.

Paulette Tamati-Elliffe said the achievements seen today are the result of decades of dedication from whānau committed to keeping the language alive. She encouraged younger generations to continue leading the revitalisation of te reo Māori in their homes and communities.

“Ehara i te mea he māmā noa iho te whakarauora i te reo, te noho māori mena koinā tō reo tuarua nā reira ko ngā hua ko puta ko koutou te huka rakatahi. E whakahīhī pai nei ēnei kaumātua ki a koutou, ko koutou te hua nui o tēnei kaupapa,” Says Tamati-Elliffe.

While the milestone marked an opportunity to celebrate the past 25 years, the focus remains firmly on the future.

The hope is that by the time the programme reaches its 50th anniversary, another thousand Kāi Tahu homes will be speaking te reo Māori, continuing the vision that first inspired Kōtahi Mano Kāika a quarter of a century ago.