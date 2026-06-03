Te Waka Huia moves into second place after Tāmaki Makaurau results review

Te Waka Huia has been confirmed as the second-place overall recipient at the 2026 Tāmaki Makaurau Regional Competition, following a review of the results process.

In a Facebook post, Tāmaki Kapa Haka announced that Te Waka Huia’s overall placing has been amended from third to second.

The change sees Te Waka Huia and Ngā Tūmanako swap positions, after Ngā Tūmanako was originally awarded second place when the results were announced on 17 May.

The update follows the identification of a system error that affected the overall placings in the Kōanga section of the competition.

Kua 45 tau a Te Waka Huia e kōkiri nei i ngā mahi a Rēhia. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises.

Following the review, the amended results confirm Te Waka Huia as the second-place overall recipient. There are no further changes to the original overall placings.

The official placings are now:

Angitū Te Waka Huia Ngā Tūmanako Te Rōpū Manutaki Te Taha Tū Te Poho o Hinekahukura

In its statement, Tāmaki Kapa Haka said, “We acknowledge Te Waka Huia and the kapa involved for their patience, understanding and mana throughout this process.”

“Our heartfelt admiration goes to all 22 kapa who took to the atamira. Together, they showcased the strength and excellence of kapa haka in our rohe and contributed to a competition Tāmaki can be proud of.”