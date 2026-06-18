‘He embodied the values of Moriori culture’: Tommy Solomon statue restoration hits a major milestone

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A significant restoration project for Moriori and the whānau of Moriori leader Tommy Solomon has hit a major milestone.

The Tommy Solomon Statue Project has been awarded a grant of $60,000 from the Rātā Foundation, bringing the project about a third of the way to its goal.

The statue of Tame Horomona Rehe - better known as Tommy Solomon - had degraded after standing at Manukau on the southeast coast of Rēkohu the Chatham Islands for 40 years.

Restoration Komiti communications lead Bryan Solomon told RNZ Tommy Solomon is one of the most significant figures in Moriori history.

“He was a community leader, he was a family man, he was a respected farmer, he was also a jockey, and he was known and remembered for his kindness, his humour, his generosity, and the fact that he, as a person, embodied the values of our Moriori culture, which is peace, resilience, unity, and service to not only family but others.”

Tommy Solomon was born in 1884, the only surviving child of Rangitapua Horomona Rehe and Ihimaera Te Teira, both of whom belonged to the Ōwenga and Ōtonga Moriori tribes.

He was known for his large physical stature, warm humour, and deep commitment to his community.

Thomas Solomon, circa 1925. Taken by an unidentified photographer. Photo: Alexander Turnbull Library, Wellington, New Zealand. Reference: PAColl-5469-048

He died in 1933, aged 49, and was buried at Manukau. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister David Lange in 1986.

“So [the statue] was based on photos, obviously, but also his sons were used as referees, because obviously they have a lot of similar features to their father,” Bryan Solomon said.

While the statue site remains accessible, the statue itself is deteriorating and starting to fall apart, and as a precaution it has been covered and closed off.

Bryan Solomon said the Komiti and whānau were incredibly grateful and humbled by the support of Rātā Foundation.

“All grants, donations and even just messages that we’ve been getting reinforces how important this project is for Moriori and the people of the Chatham Islands.”

The project is now a third of the way towards its goal, with $160,000 still required.

Solomon said the Komiti will continue to fundraise to achieve that goal, the next stages for the project include confirming a contractor to undertake the restoration work for the statue and the site around it as well.

Rātā Foundation head of community investment Kate Sclater said the foundation was proud to support the kaupapa, which restores visibility to Moriori identity.

“This project is led by the Moriori community and grounded in local knowledge, bringing hūnau, whānau and the wider Chatham Islands community together to honour history and identity. In doing so, it not only improves accessibility for visitors, but contributes to long-term cultural resilience and recognition for future generations.”

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