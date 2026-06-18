Ministers defend justice agenda under scrutiny over move-on orders, wāhine Māori imprisonment & Treaty review

Justice Minister, Paul Goldsmith and Justice Secretary, Andrew Kibblewhite, in front of the Justice Select Committee during Scrutiny Week at Parliament. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has defended the Government’s proposed move-on powers, rejected claims of systemic bias within the justice system, and stood by the coalition’s Treaty clause review during a wide-ranging scrutiny hearing at Parliament.

The Justice and Police portfolios came under questioning as scrutiny week came to a close on Thursday, with opposition MPs questioning the Government on homelessness, Māori incarceration rates, and its ongoing review of Treaty references in legislation.

One of the most heated exchanges came when Green MP Tamatha Paul challenged the Government’s decision to introduce move-on orders, arguing resources would be better spent housing people than expanding police powers.

Paul has been vocal against move-on orders since they were announced earlier this year.

“Why did you opt to criminalise homeless people, over housing them?” Paul asked.

“When housing people is a far cheaper option for the government than locking them up.”

Tamatha Paul, Green Party. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Goldsmith rejected that, insisting the policy was aimed at addressing antisocial behaviour rather than homelessness itself.

“The move on orders do not criminalise homelessness,” he told the committee. “What they do is they give the police the power to issue a move-on order.”

Under the proposed law, police would be able to direct people to leave a public place if they are causing intimidation, harassment, obstruction, or disorder. Failure to comply could ultimately result in prosecution.

Paul repeatedly challenged where people experiencing homelessness would be expected to go.

“Where are they meant to move on to?” she asked.

Goldsmith said police would determine where individuals could relocate, potentially directing them towards areas where support services are available.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News after the hearing, Goldsmith doubled down on his defence of the policy.

“New Zealanders are fair-minded people. We seek to help those who are in need in society in many, many ways and we spend billions of dollars on helping people with housing,” he said.

“What this does, move-on orders does not criminalise homelessness. It enables a police officer to issue an order to move on from this space.”

Goldsmith said it only became a matter for the courts if someone refused to comply.

“It’s the easiest thing in the world to avoid, which is to follow the instructions of the police officer.”

Wāhine Māori most incarcerated group

Ministry of Justice research released earlier this year showed Māori women are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system—a disparity that increases the further they progress through the system.

Photo / File

The figures show wāhine Māori make up just over 8 percent of the population but account for 44 percent of women proceeded against by police and 71 percent of the female prison population.

Paul put those figures directly to ministers, asking how such disparities could be explained.

“Half of women proceeded against by Police are Māori women.....how do we explain this disproportionate reality against Māori women?” she asked.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell rejected suggestions the figures reflected systemic bias within police or corrections.

“I do not accept that there is systemic bias or racism either in our police service or our correction service, if you can bring forward genuine examples of that,” Mitchell said.

“I just did,” Paul replied.

Mitchell argued the issue was not the actions of police or corrections staff, but rather the factors driving offending in the first place.

“It is why they are actually offending and why they are actually coming into the criminal justice system.”

Labour MP Camilla Belich challenged Goldsmith about the apparent tension between funding programmes aimed at reducing Māori incarceration while simultaneously advancing tougher sentencing and crime legislation.

“On one hand he is investing in a programme to look at why more Māori are disproportionately in prison, and on the other hand he’s passing legislation which is likely to increase the number of those same groups of people,” Belich said.

Goldsmith defended the Government’s approach, pointing to a range of Māori-focused justice initiatives already operating across the sector. Among them are Te Ao Mārama court processes, alternative pathways for wāhine Māori, and the Ara Poutama Wāhine E Rere Ana Ki Te Pae Hou strategy.

“We’ve got the alternative pathways for wāhine Māori,” Goldsmith said. “I think the only conclusion I’d make is that it’s hard work, but we’re throwing everything we can at it.”

Asked afterwards why Māori remain disproportionately represented in prisons, Goldsmith pointed to both historical factors and repeat offending.

“There’ll be a number of theories put forward for that and some of them are long-standing historical issues,” he said. “But ultimately at the here and now it’s because of current offending and repeat offending. And so that’s what we’re trying to deal with.”

Questions on the Treaty Review Clause following yesterday’s meeting with Iwi leaders

The Government’s review of Treaty clauses across legislation, one of the most contentious issues in Crown-Māori relations, was also traversed.

The discussion came less than 24 hours after Goldsmith joined Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other ministers in a meeting with leaders from the National Iwi Chairs Forum, who have strongly opposed the review.

Iwi leaders have warned the Government against weakening Treaty protections in law and argued productive reform does not require “taking an axe” to Treaty provisions.

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister, Paul Goldsmith. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Asked whether the review had a dedicated budget attached to it, Goldsmith said no specific funding had been allocated.

“No, not particularly simply because the changes that are being made don’t necessarily have big financial consequences. It’s matters around clarity in the law.”

Goldsmith confirmed ministers discussed the issue directly with iwi leaders during Wednesday’s meeting.

“They were very clear and direct about what their requests were.”

However, he signalled the Government was not backing away from the review. The coalition is currently examining Treaty references across a range of statutes, with proposals to remove references from some laws and amend others.

“We’ve put out a line in the sand around what we think is appropriate, which is to take account of the principles of the Treaty,” Goldsmith said.

“If a particular case is made for a particular piece of legislation to be dealt with differently, we’re open to listening to that and so that’s what we’re going to do.”

The comments suggest ministers may be prepared to consider changes on a case-by-case basis but remain committed to the overall direction of the review despite sustained opposition from iwi leaders.

Scrutiny week comes to a close

Scrutiny week is one of the few opportunities outside of Question Time for opposition MPs to directly question ministers about their portfolios, spending decisions, and policy programmes.

Held usually biannually, particularly following the Budget, ministers appear before select committees alongside senior officials to answer detailed questions about departmental performance, funding, and the implementation of government policies.

This is the last scrutiny week before the general election.

Reflecting on the process, Goldsmith suggested opposition parties had not been as effective as they could have been.

“I’ve done six scrutiny weeks and I don’t like to be unkind to the opposition, but the only thing I’d say is I would’ve done a better job in opposition in holding me to account and putting some pressure on.”

Notably absent from the hearing today was the Independent MP for Te Tai Tonga, Tākuta Ferris, who sits on the Justice Select Committee.