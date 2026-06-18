Preparations for national Matariki event in full swing

The national Matariki hautapu ceremony will be held at Takaparawhau in Auckland for the first time this year, with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei hosting the event.

Tāmaki Makaurau will host the national Matariki hautapu ceremony for the first time in 2026, with thousands expected to gather at Takaparawhau, Bastion Point, to mark the Māori New Year.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will host the nationally broadcasted ceremony on 10 July 2026, drawing attention from around the country to Tāmaki Makaurau as Matariki (Pleiades) rises on the eastern horizon.

“Ka tahuri te titiro ki tēnei whenua, nā, ka kitea, kāore pea he whenua i tua atu i tēnei, tōna tirohanga ki te moana, ki ngā āhuatanga o te rangi,” says Ropata Paora from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

For many New Zealanders, Matariki has become a time to be with whānau and friends, remember those who have died, and reflect on the year ahead.

Why Takaparawhau will host the national Matariki hautapu

The national hautapu ceremony was first held in 2022 at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum in Wellington, the same year Matariki officially became a public holiday in Aotearoa.

Since then, the ceremony has moved around the country, with different iwi taking turns to host the event and share their own traditions and connections to Matariki.

“He mea nui rawa, hei tuwhera i ngā tatau o te iwi ki ngā iwi whānui,” says Paora.

This year marks the first time Auckland has hosted the national ceremony.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei says there is no better place than Takaparawhau to welcome the country. The site overlooks the Waitematā Harbour and offers clear views of the eastern horizon, where the Matariki star cluster appears before sunrise.

Organisers say the event is an opportunity to bring people together and celebrate Matariki, while also showcasing Auckland and helping people understand the history and significance of a hautapu ceremony.

The ceremony follows years of severe weather events that have affected communities across Aotearoa. Hosts say the occasion offers a chance for the country to come together, reflect and look ahead.

“Tuatahi kia toitū a Matariki i ia te tau, i ia te tau, ki konei, puta noa i te motu. Ka rua, kia noho mai tēnei hei tauira mō ā tātou tamariki mokopuna kia kitea ai ngā mahi, ngā taonga i waihotia mai ki a tāua, te tangata,” says Paora.

What Matariki means and why a hautapu

Matariki is the Māori name for the star cluster known internationally as the Pleiades. Māori traditionally used its appearance in mid-winter as a marker of time and the beginning of a new year.

The annual ceremony is also a chance to recognise the work of Professor Rangi Mātāmua, whose research and advocacy helped establish Matariki as a public holiday.

The national hautapu ceremony will be open to the public, with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei organisers expecting large numbers to attend.

“Me mihi hoki a Rangi Mataamua ka tika, nōna te whakaaro nui tū ai tēnei kaupapa hei whakanui ia Matariki i ia te tau, i ia te tau. I tēnei tau, ko Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei,” says Paora.

The hope is that the event will continue to grow awareness and understanding of Matariki, while encouraging younger generations to connect with the tikanga and mātauranga passed down by their tūpuna.