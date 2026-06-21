Matariki 2026: Ngāti Whātua artists bring 9-metre sculpture to Auckland’s Tūhono Light Trail

Ngāti Whātua artists add to Tūhono Matariki light trail, a 2km Auckland installation connecting people to stories of mana whenua and place.

A rōpū of Ngāti Whātua artists has added new works to the Tūhono Light Trail for Matariki - a two-kilometre immersive art experience that connects Aucklanders with the stories of mana whenua.

Arama Tamariki-Enua (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Tumu-te-Varovaro, Ara’ura) has contributed a nine-metre-tall sculpture to this year’s display, alongside three other young Ngāti Whātua ringatoi.

“It’s half of the waka that we’ve created, which runs along the whole of [the] city,” Tamariki-Enua says of his sculpture at Māhuhu ki te Rangi Park.

“The first piece [is] a tauihu, which is done in Te Komitanga (Commercial Bay). That is the front of the waka symbolising the journey forward,” he adds.

Tūhono connects the existing light works Tūrama on Queen Street and Taurima on Elliott Street, forming one of the world’s longest indigenous light trails.

Stretching from Te Kōmititanga to Te Tōangaroa, the trail follows the downtown waterfront and Waihorotiu Valley through installations by local ringatoi.

“The trail is really about connecting people, it’s kinda to symbolise [the] growth of Auckland City,” Tamariki-Enua says.

He says the sculpture is his modern take on whakairo.

“To see something that is still culturally accurate, but a bit more industrial, is something I kind of want people to be a bit more optimistic about - what is and what can be.”

Ngā mahi tautoko a te Kaunihera

Matariki creative director Ataahua Papa says the installations add another layer to this year’s celebrations.

“Mehemea ka haere mai te tangata ki Tāmaki Makaurau, anei tētahi mea hei tirohanga māu, ngā mahinga toi, e hāngai ana ki te kaupapa o Matariki,” Papa says.

The Auckland Council’s Māori arts strategy, Toi Whītiki, was established in 2015 to support Māori artists and ensure the stories of mana whenua are visible across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“He mea whakahirahira te whakakotahitanga o ngā iwi katoa o Tāmaki Makaurau ki te Kaunihera me ā rātau mahi, te tuku i ngā kōrero mō tēnei wāhi,” Papa adds.

“Ka haere koe ki te tiriti o Queen, kāore koe i te tino mōhio i ngā kōrero kei raro i ō waewae, koinā te mea nui.”

E iwa mita te teitei o tēnei taurapa, he mea hanga nā Arama Tamariki-Enua. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Kia matomato te tipu o te reanga hou

The young ringatoi follow the in the footsteps of other Ngāti Whātua artists, including Graham Tipene, whose artwork is visible across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“To be able to carry on those legacies and to be able to work towards something greater and a better future is awesome.”

Tamariki-Enua says the project also reflects the growing diversity of the city.

“Te Ao Māori is growing. I’ve got a lot of cousins that aren’t just Māori, you know, we had a lot of different [whakapapa]. So, it’s like cool to be able to see everything grow.”

The Tūhono Light Trail opens to the public on June 27 and runs nightly until July 18, connecting Te Kōmititanga, Takutai Square, Beach Road and Māhuhu ki te Rangi Park.