Reo symposium signals growth and commitment to te reo despite pushback

Te reo Māori practitioners, supporters and workplace champions are gathering in Wellington for the Uhi Tai language hui currently underway at Te Papa Tongarewa

Te reo Māori practitioners, supporters and workplace champions are gathering in Wellington for the Uhi Tai language hui currently underway at Te Papa Tongarewa.

The hui brings together people from across reo communities to celebrate organisational achievements and share best practice in language revitalisation.

A particular focus is on private-sector organisations helping to strengthen te reo Māori, including Pic’s Peanut Butter founder Pic Picot.

Pic's Peanut Butter - Reo Māori. Photo: Rova

Picot, who introduced reo Māori packaging across the company’s products in 2018, was invited to speak about the business’s ongoing commitment to supporting te reo Māori.

“It’s what separates us from the rest of the world, and I think it’s a real taonga that needs to be cherished. I’m very proud to do whatever we can to help it,” he says.

Netball Central chief executive Ann Hay says te reo Māori is a key part of the identity of the Central Pulse netball team.

This year, the team marked 10 years of partnership with Te Wānanga o Raukawa, a relationship that centres te reo Māori and tikanga both on and off the court.

“It’s not just language, it’s everything that goes with it... ” Our whole organisation is better and stronger and more connected, values-based, because we started the journey with te reo Māori”, she says.

Ngā moana pukepuke

The Government has faced criticism from te reo Māori advocates over a series of policy changes since late 2023, including requiring public sector agencies to prioritise English in official communications and branding.

Supporters say the changes improve clarity and consistency across government services, while critics argue they reduce the visibility of te reo Māori and could undermine ongoing language revitalisation efforts.

Prof Rāwinia Higgins, Toihau of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, says that despite setbacks and pushback, she remains encouraged by the continued use of and commitment to te reo Māori.

“Mārama pai ana ki a rātou, tērā ao pakihi, he aha te tino iho, he aha te tino kaupapa hei whakatairanga i ā rātou ake mahi, nō reira kua kite rātou ko te reo Māori tērā, ahakoa te moana pukepuke me kī, kei te ū tonu ētahi tāngata ki te reo Māori.”