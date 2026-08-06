Why Cook Islands Language Week matters in Aotearoa

Jolyn Iro (Takitumu, Titikaveka) spent her childhood in Rarotonga, where she says she rarely heard reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani spoken at home.

Now in her 10th year at Whakaata Māori, she has come to understand the importance of language and identity.

“Throughout my years working here at Whakaata Māori, I’ve seen the importance they place on speaking their language and keeping it visible,” she says. “It’s taught me that our language is precious and that it’s our responsibility to care for it, protect it, and pass it on to the generations that follow.”

A declining reo in Aotearoa

Ministry for Pacific Peoples analysis of Stats NZ IDI data shows the number of reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani speakers in Aotearoa declined from 5% in 2001 to 3% in 2023.

With around 80,000 Cook Islanders living in Aotearoa compared to approximately 13,000 in the Cook Islands, Aotearoa is home to the world’s largest Cook Islands population.

Given the decline, Jolyn says it is vital for Cook Islands Māori living in Aotearoa to keep the language alive.

Kua 10 tau a Jolyn Iro e mahi ana ki Whakaata Māori. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Reflecting on her upbringing as part of Epetoma o te Reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirangi (Cook Islands Language Week), Iro notes how language barriers historically impacted youth.

“As a child, growing up in Rarotonga, we never really spoke our language in our home or in school,” she explains.

“We understood what they were saying. It was just our elders and parents; they would be the only ones speaking our reo.”

She adds that the heavy focus on English in schools created hurdles for students:

“If you did not understand or speak English, it affected your learning and your ability to further your education.”

Protecting an endanmgered language

Reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani is officially listed among UNESCO’s endagered languages, a classification that brings deep urgency to revitalisation efforts. The language encompasses several distinct island dialects, with variations in accent and vocabulary reflecting a speaker’s home island.

“It’s heavy on the heart when I think of the state of our language, because our language is dying,” Iro says.

“I believe that, especially now, it is very important that we learn to speak our language.”

Embracing the future through Te Maeva Nui

The 2026 theme for Epetoma o te reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani is:

“Me kite koe i te tuatua i to’ou reo tupuna, e turanga rangatira tena nō’ou no te uki amrui atu.”

(With our language as our foundation, we will embrace the future.)

This year’s language week coincides with Te Maeva Nui, the Cook Islands’ national cultural festival celebrating 61

This year’s language week coincides with Te Maeva Nui, the Cook Islands’ national cultural festival celebrating 61 years of self-government. Held annually around August 4, the festival honours Cook Islands language, culture and identity, drawing communities together across the diaspora.

Looking ahead, Iro hopes educational pathways will expand to support tamariki both in Aotearoa and the wider Pacific.

“My hope is that our people, especially our children, our future generation, will have every opportunity to achieve whatever they aspire to in life, while holding on to their language and their culture,” she says.

“I’d love to see our children here and in Rarotonga have the opportunity to speak and be taught our language from primary school right through to high school.”