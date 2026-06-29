Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka national secondary school kapa haka competition begins

More than 40 of Aotearoa New Zealand’s top secondary school kapa haka have converged on Tauranga for the country’s premier school kapa haka competition.

Te Tāwharau o Ngā Waka – National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition 2026 is being held at Mercury Baypark from June 29 to July 3, bringing together the nation’s leading young performers for five days of competition, culture and celebration.

The event opens with an official pōhiri on Monday, which will be livestreamed, followed by three days of preliminary competition from Tuesday to Thursday. The top nine rōpū will advance to Friday’s finals to compete for the national title.

Hosted by Mataatua Waka in partnership with the iwi of Tauranga Moana, the biennial event is regarded as the pinnacle of secondary school kapa haka in New Zealand.

42 qualifying groups from across Aotearoa earned their place after progressing through their respective regional competitions.

For many students, qualifying for the national stage is the culmination of months of rehearsals, fundraising and support from whānau, schools and communities.

The competition celebrates excellence in kapa haka while strengthening te reo Māori, tikanga Māori and cultural identity among rangatahi.

Defending champions Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Puku o te Ika a Māui, who claimed the national title in Nelson in 2024, return looking to retain their crown against the country’s best young performers.

They will face strong competition from regional champions and returning finalists, with every performance judged across a range of traditional and contemporary kapa haka disciplines.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend throughout the week, providing a significant boost for Tauranga’s hospitality and tourism sectors. Alongside the competition, visitors can enjoy Māori arts and crafts, kai vendors and cultural displays celebrating the traditions and stories of iwi from across Aotearoa.

The competition has long been recognised as a proving ground for future leaders in kapa haka, with many performers going on to represent their iwi and regions at senior events, including Te Matatini.

Whānau unable to attend can watch the competition live on Māori+ and follow results and coverage throughout the week on Te Ao Māori News and its regional Māori media partners, Aukaha.