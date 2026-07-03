Papakura High School unveil new waharoa, paying tribute to kaumātua

In the early hours of Friday morning, Papakura High School unveiled their new waharoa

Papakura High School has unveiled a new waharoa at the entrance to the kura, marking its ongoing commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and kaupapa Māori while honouring respected kaumātua whose legacy continues within the school.

Students, staff, whānau and guests gathered at the school early on Friday morning for the blessing of the newly established waharoa, Te Rangimārie.

Principal Simon Craggs said the waharoa represents a place of safety and belonging for students, particularly those facing challenges outside the school gates.

“Some of our kids in this community they have it pretty rough. So, when they come into this school, this is their safe place. So, when they come through this waharoa they can know that they’re coming into a space that’s safe for them, peaceful.”

For student Leila Martin-Kawiti, the waharoa represents more than an entrance to the school, serving as a gateway to knowledge and te ao Māori.

Papakura High School student Leila Martin-Kawiti says the waharoa stands as a gateway into education, te ao Māori and much more / Te Ao Māori News.

“Tēnei waharoa ki ahau, he kūaha ki te mātauranga ā kura, te ao Māori, ngā mātauranga katoa o te ao nei.”

Honouring the legacy of kaumātua

The blessing also brought together the whānau of respected former staff members and kaumātua whose contributions helped shape the school’s Māori identity.

Whānau of former staff member Mita Tupaea and Allen Te Rangimārie Kukutai (Ngāti Tīpa) attended the ceremony alongside students and the wider school community.

The waharoa had long been a vision of Kukutai’s. Before his passing, he approved the final designs, making the unveiling especially significant for those involved in the project.

Carver Raniera Lee said seeing Kukutai’s vision realised was a source of pride.

“Ko te mea pai ki ahau, kua whakatinanahia te moemoeā o Koro Allen, Te Rangimārie Kukutai.”

Craggs said Kukutai’s influence on the school would continue through the waharoa.

“He was the pou of this kura. Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are in regards to kaupapa Māori, mātauranga Māori within our kura. His commitment to our school over many years was unmatched.”

Te Rangimārie

The waharoa has been named Te Rangimārie, acknowledging Kukutai while also reflecting the purpose it serves for students entering the school each day.

Lee said the name embodies the sense of peace and calm the waharoa is intended to bring.

“Ko te ingoa i whakatau ki runga i ā mātou, ko Te Rangimārie. Not just because Koro, that was his name, but also because it brings settle, whakatau, whakatau wairua, whakatau hinengaro, kia tau te rangimārie.”

Papakura High School have unveiled their new waharoa, Te Rangimārie, acknowledging those who have passed on / Te Ao Māori News.

Craggs said the structure also stands as a visible expression of the school’s commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and mātauranga Māori.

“It’s the first thing that people will see when they come into the school, and that shows our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to mātauranga Māori within our kura. And for us it’s probably the most important thing we’ve done.”