Kaikōura pā site returned to Ngāti Kurī after more than a century in private hands

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has purchased back the Matariki Pā site, north of the Waiau Toa, Clarence River, from the Murray whānau after more than 100 years in priva

For many uri o Kaikōura, the return of Matariki Pā was a dream. That dream has now become reality, as hapū from across Ngāi Tahu come together to mark a new chapter for the historic site.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has purchased back the Matariki Pā site, north of the Waiau Toa, Clarence River, from the Murray whānau after more than 100 years in private ownership. Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu said in a social media post that it encompasses 45 hectares of land.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu say 45 hectares of land was purchased. (Photo: Tahu News)

On the weekend, the sound of karanga and karakia could be heard at the crack of dawn as hau kāinga gathered to celebrate the return of the historic site.

Tamahou Thoms from Ngāi Tahu says the pā is one of the places where tūpuna from Ngāi Tahu once flourished.

“Ko tēnei pā, he pā mo Ngāi Tahu whānau, atu i Matariki tae ana ki takahanga ki peketā hoki, ēnei wāhi katoa koinei te tuputupu o Ngāi Tahu ki te Waipounamu tonu,” he says.

Tamahou Thomas from Ngāi Tahu. (Photo: Tahu News)

Lorraine Hawke, Chair of the Board at Te Ahi Wairua o Kaikōura Charitable Trust, says bringing the site back into iwi ownership didn’t come without hardship.

“Some of the challenges were around, one, the putea, how we’re going to find the money to actually attain the pā,” she says.

“The significance really is around securing who we are in terms of Kurī, Māmoe and Waitaha and securing the boundary for us as a people. That has been a struggle because there have been challenges around our claim on Matariki; I put it down to really how the Crown has zoned us”.

Lorraine Hawke. (Photo: Tahu News)

Tā Tipene O’Regan was in attendance and reflects on the decades of mahi that enabled the hapū to acquire the site and the story of Hinerongo.

“I have been greatly impressed with the recounting of the story and of Matariki,” he says.

“The main point is that whole tradition and history is held together by our knowledge of places - Aoraki Matatū.”

For Ngāti Kurī, the return of Matariki Pā marks the beginning of a new chapter in reclamation.