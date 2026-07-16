‘Taku hoa pūmau’: Julian Dennison pays tribute to Sir Sam Neill

Sam Neill (L) and Julian Dennison attend a gala screening of "Hunt For The Wilderpeople" at the Picturehouse Central on September 13, 2016 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the screen industry following the death of Sir Sam Neill, those who knew him best are remembering not just an acclaimed actor, but a mentor, advocate and friend.

Māori actors and filmmakers have taken to social media to offer words of aroha to one of Aotearoa’s most respected actors.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison shared an emotional tribute to his honorary “uncle” and close friend.

'Hunt for the Wilder People' actors Sam Neil (L) and Julian Dennison reunite backstage at Tropfest 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images.

“Auē te ngau nei i te whatumanawa, i te hinganga o te tōtara o Te Wao Nui-a-Tāne.” he said.

Dennison was 13 when he landed his breakout role in Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople, starring opposite Sir Sam.

Reflecting on their time together, he described the veteran actor as someone who showed him what it meant to live a life of service.

“My heart hurts. I was young when we shot Wilderpeople, but I still hold on to a lifetime of memories. Sam showed me what it was like to live a life in service to the things and people he loved.”

Director Taika Waititi shared one of his favourite memories of the actor, recalling a scene from the 1997 sci-fi horror film Event Horizon.

“Even though you didn’t remember it, I still think your best work is when you explain space travel by poking a pen through a piece of paper in Event Horizon.”

“So long, my dear friend. You are so loved and will be missed by us all.” Waititi said.

Jennifer Ward-Lealand. Photo / Supplied / RNZ

Actor and director Te Atāmira Jennifer Ward-Lealand, who, like Sir Sam, mentored generations of performers, remembers his unwavering commitment to helping others.

“E maumahara ana mātou ki a Sam i runga i te aroha.” she said.

“Kei te mōhio pū mātou ki ana pūkenga, ki ana mahi nui ki roto i te ao kiriata, pakipūmeka hoki. Ki ā mātou, he tino kaitautoko ia ki ngā kiriwhakaari o Aotearoa.”

She said he was always looking ahead, encouraging and creating opportunities for the next generation of screen talent.

“He mana nui tōna, he rongonui puta noa i te ao. Nā reira, i whakamahi ia i taua rongonui i ngā wā katoa hei tiaki i ngā whakatipuranga.”

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, Te Atāmira also acknowledged Sir Sam’s decades of service behind the scenes, including his work as patron of the New Zealand Actors Benevolent Fund and The Actors’ Program.

“I tono atu au ki a ia hei kairangi, hei patron mo te NZ Actors Benevolent Fund. I whakaae ia i taua wā tonu nā te mea i mōhio pū ia he iti noa iho ngā whakamarumaru mo ngā kiriwhakaari o Aotearoa.”

Sir Sam died in Australia surrounded by his whānau. Funeral details have not yet been confirmed.