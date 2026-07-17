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Indigenous | Kapa Haka Nationals

Te Tai Tokerau to send four kapa to Te Matatini after compassionate consideration

Friday, July 17, 2026 • ByWhatitiri Te Wake
Te Uri o Manumanu. Photo: supplied / Te Matatini Enterprises

Te Uri o Manumanu will join three other Te Tai Tokerau kapa at Te Matatini after Te Matatini reinstated the region’s fourth qualifying place following compassionate consideration, the Waitangi Cultural Committee said on Friday.

During Maranga Mai e te Iwi 2026, Te Tai Tokerau’s regional qualifying competition held in March, severe weather prevented two registered rōpū from attending.

With fewer teams competing, the number of qualifying places was reduced from four to three.

Te Uri o Manumanu, who finished fourth at the regional competition, will now qualify for Te Matatini and join Muriwhenua, Hātea Kapa Haka and Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha as Te Tai Tokerau representatives.

Waitangi Cultural Committee chair Blake Ihimaera said that despite advice from Civil Defence that it was safe to proceed, both Te Hikutū (Whirinaki) and Ngāti Wai Kaumātua Kapa were unable to travel because of the severe weather.

“As a result, Te Uri o Manumanu, who officially placed fourth at Maranga Mai e te Iwi 2026, has qualified for Te Matatini and will join Muriwhenua, Hātea Kapa Haka and Te Kapa Haka o Waerenga Te Kaha as our four Te Tai Tokerau representatives.”

Ihimaera said the Waitangi Cultural Committee sought compassionate consideration from Te Matatini, saying the circumstances were entirely beyond the control of the affected kapa.

“Tā Herewini Parata has since advised that, after further consideration, Te Matatini has restored Te Tai Tokerau’s original allocation of four qualifying positions in recognition of those exceptional circumstances.”

The decision means Te Tai Tokerau will be represented by four kapa at Te Matatini 2027, to be held at Hopuhopu, Waikato.

Te Uri o Manumanu will join 55 other kapa from across Aotearoa and Te Whenua Moemoeā at the national festival, with 56 rōpū qualifying through 13 regional competitions.

The festival will bring together the country’s top kapa haka performers, with regional representatives competing on the national stage in 2027.

Tags:
Kapa Haka Nationals
Hopuhopu Waikato
Maranga Mai E Te Iwi 2026
Kapa haka
Whatitiri Te Wake
Whatitiri Te Wake

Whatitiri Te Wake (Te Rarawa ki Hokianga) is a multimedia producer for Te Ao Māori News with more than a decade of experience across Aotearoa’s leading newsrooms. He is passionate about amplifying community voices and driving change through storytelling. To share your kōrero, contact him at whatitiri.tewake@whakaatamaori.co.nz.