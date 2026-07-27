Respected northern kuia Isobel Bristow dies, aged 88

Prominent northern kuia Isobel Bristow, affectionately known to many as Nanny Isie, has died at the age of 88.

Her whānau confirmed her passing on Sunday, saying she died surrounded by those she loved.

“She passed away peacefully, wrapped in the warmth and presence of her whānau.”

Nanny Isie is being remembered as a respected kuia whose life was defined by service to her people and unwavering commitment to her community of Whirinaki in Hokianga.

Over many decades, she became a well-known and admired advocate for the preservation and promotion of te reo Māori and the tikanga of her people, earning the respect of generations through her leadership, knowledge, and quiet strength.

Many are remembering her as a guiding presence who dedicated much of her life to uplifting whānau, nurturing culture, and ensuring Māori language and traditions continued to thrive.

In a statement, her whānau described her as a beloved matriarch whose love and care reached far beyond her immediate family.

“She was a much loved mum, Mum-in-law, Nana, Sister, Aunty, Cousin, and cherished friend to many.”

The whānau said she would be remembered not only for the many roles she held within her whānau, but also for the compassion and generosity she showed throughout her life.

“She touched the lives of all who knew her with her strength, grace, kindness, and boundless aroha.”

Nanny Isie was also regarded as a pou of the many marae across Hokianga where her wisdom, and unwavering commitment helped guide and support generations of whānau.

She was known for her beautiful singing voice, which became a treasured part of countless hui, tangihanga, and celebrations over the years.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalised. Her tūpapaku has been taken to Moria Marae in Whirinaki where she will lie among her people and where many will gather to pay their respects.

E te kuia mōrehu o Hokianga, te pou whirinaki o ngā hapori maha - moe mai rā i tō moengaroa.