New podcast tackles Māori politics ahead of key election decisions

With a key election deadline approaching, Te Ao Māori News has launched a new digital podcast designed to help whānau navigate some of the biggest political issues facing Māori.

Hosted by Political Reporter Mani Dunlop, He aha te whakatau will examine major political developments, explain complex policy issues and encourage informed discussions ahead of the election.

The podcast comes as Māori voters have just days left to decide whether to remain on the Māori electoral roll or switch to the general roll a decision that can influence electoral representation for future elections.

Dunlop said the series aims to provide context, analysis and practical information on issues that matter most to Māori communities.

“There are only seven days left for whānau to decide whether they’re going to be on the Māori roll or the general roll, so we’re going to talk about that,” Dunlop said.

“We’ll also be discussing strategic voting and looking at what’s happened politically over the past couple of weeks.”

Rather than focusing solely on party politics, He aha te whakatau will unpack the wider kaupapa shaping Aotearoa’s political landscape, giving listeners an opportunity to better understand the issues before casting their votes.

Podcast producer Rukuwai Tipene Allen says the podcast will feature discussions on electoral participation, Māori representation, government policy and the political developments affecting iwi, hapū and whānau across the country.

“Ko tā te kōnae ipurangi whai, he whakamārama atu i ngā kōrero tōrangapu e hua mai ai tētahi māramatanga. Ka whakamahi i ngā pae pā hopori e tutuki ai taua whainga. He tau pōti tēnei, ka mutu, he nui rawa ngā korero hei kai mā te hinengaro.” she said

The launch comes during an important period for Māori voters, with the Māori Electoral Option allowing eligible voters to choose the electoral roll that best reflects how they want to participate in New Zealand’s democratic system.

He aha te whakatau is available on Te Ao Māori News’ digital platforms and Māori +