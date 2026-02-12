NZ First accused of race baiting for campaigning on referendum to scrap Māori seats

New Zealand First says it will campaign at the next election for a referendum on the future of the Māori seats, arguing their original purpose is no longer justified under MMP.

The party says the 1986 Royal Commission into the electoral system made it clear that proportional representation would create a more representative Parliament and that “the original justification for separate Māori seats would no longer exist.”

Leader Winston Peters says it is time to revisit the issue.

“Well, you got the Royal Commission that said way back in 1996 that, in time, it came in MMP proved there was no need for it.”

He argues Māori representation in Parliament has significantly increased.

Peters also criticised Te Pāti Māori’s conduct in Parliament.

“The third thing is the Māori Party behaviours, but it’s classically clear that they as far as they’re concerned. Don’t want the Māori seats themselves. That’s where they don’t turn up at Parliament.”

Referencing the 2023 Tāmaki Makaurau result, he added:

“When you could see somebody like Peeni Henare was robbed blind in 2023, there’s nothing to defend, is there. But people give me the tools, I’ll finish this job. I’m saying for people, if you want this change, vote for us.”

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones says recent conduct has weakened the case for the seats.

“The vast majority of Māori are just totally over the antics of the Māori Party, and I think they’ve bought the very existence of the seats into a state of bad odour.”

He says after nearly three decades of MMP, the issue should be tested publicly.

“We’ve had 30 years of MMP since 1996, and I think it’s a good idea to go out and test the electoral market and let the people decide, but know this from me over the last two and a half years, the mana and the legitimacy of the Māori seats has been reduced by the Māori Party.”

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden says her party also supports abolishing the seats, but not via referendum.

“It’s been an ACT Party position and a long-standing position that we should abolish the Māori seats because it goes against what the ACT Party’s philosophy is, which is that all people are equal before the law and that it’s wrong to have separate seats based on people’s ethnicity.”

She questioned the need for a public vote.

“We don’t believe it should go to referendum, I’d say, why not do it just through an act of Parliament rather than through a referendum. It looks like we’ve got two parties of the coalition that agree, why not a third?”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi rejected the proposal, pointing to NZ First’s own political history.

“Me... me hoki atu a tātou mahara i te tau 96 nā ngā tūru Māori i uru a Winston Peters me New Zealand First ki roto i te pāremata nei. Kia kaua ka tātou e wareware ki tērā.”

He says the push is politically motivated.

“Ko te mate kē te mataku ia, kei te mataku ia nō te mea ko ngā tātai whika ka puta i roto i ō koutou polls e kīia nei, ko te iwi Māori ko rātou, ko mātou ko tātou ngā mea ka whiriwhiri ko wai te Pirimia hei te tau e haere ake nei.”

Waititi went further, accusing Peters of race-baiting.

“It is a whole lot of things, it’s racebating, it’s rage baiting to suit his votership.”

He defended the purpose of the Māori electorates.

“The Māori seats allow for a unique Māori voice in Parliament… The Māori seats are clear; it is a clear mandate and allows us as Māori to have an independent voice in Parliament.”

Labour’s Kieran McAnulty also dismissed the proposal and confirmed Labour would not support it.

“Don’t forget that Peters stood in the Northern seat in 1975… he was quite happy then, and when he won all the Māori seats in the nineties. And now he wants to get rid of them, I think Kiwis will see through it.”

He reiterated Labour’s long-standing position.

“We believe that it is Māori that should decide not only the number of seats by virtue of the number that choose to go on the Māori roll but also their existence, and we stand by that.”

Asked whether it amounts to election-year race-baiting, McAnulty responded.

“I just think it’s just Winston up to his old tricks.”

New Zealand First maintains that if voters support retaining the Māori seats, they would remain, but says the decision should now be put directly to the public.