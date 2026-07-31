Opportunity Party unveils 2026 election list with Māori candidates in top 10

The Opportunity Party has unveiled its 40-candidate list for the 2026 election, with Māori candidates occupying two of its top 10 spots as the party eyes its first entry into Parliament.

The Opportunity Party has unveiled its 40-candidate list for the 2026 election, with Māori candidates occupying two of its top 10 spots as the party eyes its first entry into Parliament.

Ngāi Tahu environmental and Māori development advocate, Eden Skipper has been ranked fifth on the party list, while Waiariki candidate, Pāpā Wharewera from Te Whānau-a-Apanui is ranked 10th.

The list, announced on Friday, is headed by party leader Qiulae Wong, followed by deputy leader Daniel Eb, Jessica Hammond and environmental policy expert Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb.

Skipper’s fifth placing would likely see him enter Parliament if Opportunity secures the five percent party vote threshold or wins an electorate seat.

Eden Skipper (Ngāi Tahu), Christchurch Central Opportunity Party candidate, works in environmental restoration and indigenous development.

Under New Zealand’s MMP system, a party polling around five percent would typically be entitled to around six MPs, depending on the final size of Parliament and any overhang seats.

The party has shown signs of building momentum this election cycle, reaching as high as six percent in one public poll and polling above four percent in others.

Skipper, who was raised on Banks Peninsula and is based in Christchurch, has worked across central government, community organisations and academia.

He currently works as a research assistant at the University of Canterbury examining alternative economic futures.

His work spans environmental restoration and Māori development.

Wharewera, who is standing in the Waiariki electorate, brings experience across the military, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, professional rugby, local government and small business ownership.

Kaperiere "Pāpā" Wharewera, Candidate for Opportunity (Waiariki)

He says his approach to leadership is grounded in service, evidence-based decision- making and accountability.

Leader Qiulae Wong said the party’s candidates brought practical experience across business, public policy, agriculture, Māori development and environmental leadership.

“This is a team of people who have built businesses and organisations, shaped public policy, worked alongside communities and led practical responses to some of New Zealand’s biggest challenges,” Wong said.

“We are standing because, like many New Zealanders, we expect better than the current political parties are delivering.”

Wong said Opportunity was offering voters “a serious, capable, and innovative alternative.”

The announcement comes after National ruled out working with Opportunity following the election.

Opportunity, formerly known as The Opportunity Party (TOP), has never won representation in Parliament.

The party has rebranded ahead of the election and is campaigning on policies including tax reform, housing affordability, climate action and democratic reform.