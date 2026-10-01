Te Kāhui Maunga gather to farewell Adrian Rurawhe

Whānau and mourners from across Te Kāhui Maunga have gathered at Whangaehu Marae to pay their respects to the Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe.

Whānau and mourners from across Te Kāhui Maunga have gathered at Whangaehu marae to pay their respects to former Speaker and Te Tai Hauāuru MP Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe.

Rurawhe died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, surrounded by whānau, following a recent illness.

Among those gathering at the marae are community leaders, local police, political figures and whānau from across the rohe.

Former MP and whanaunga Harete Hipango says Rurawhe’s contribution to New Zealand politics was immense.

“He had such a beautiful way of navigating conflict and people’s emotions and relationships, and he had such a gravitas, such a depth of character, of presence, and very adept at reading people in situations. He’ll be deeply, sorely missed,” she said

‘He ngākau mahaki’

Minister Tama Potaka also paid tribute to Rurawhe, recalling how, during his maiden speech, Rurawhe allowed him to display portraits of his tūpuna in Parliament.

Potaka says it was a gesture that may not have been afforded by other Speakers.

“Ko tōna momo, he tangata mārirerire, he ngākau mahaki, he manawa tautoko hoki i te marea, ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa nō hea.” he said.

Hei tā te mema pāremata mō Nahinarā, tā Tama Potaka ko Adrian Rurawhe tētahi e manaaki nei i te katoa ahakoa ko wai. Photo / Taiuru - Te Kakenga Kawiti Bishara

Rurawhe’s years in Parliament saw him become the first Māori Speaker of the House since Sir Peter Tapsell, and he was widely recognised for the way he brought his Māori identity and tikanga into the role.

Whanganui community leader Gerrard Albert says while the accolades will continue to recognise Rurawhe’s political career, those in the rohe will remember him for his contribution to whānau and hapū.

“Kua tipu ake a ia ki konei,ki tēnei kāinga ōna, ki ēnei awa ōna, ki ēnei whenua tāhora o ōna mātua tūpuna. Nā reira, ka kīia ai, he tangata.”

For those closest to him, Rurawhe’s political career was only one part of his legacy, with whānau remembering him as a home person deeply connected to his rohe and the Rātana faith.

For Hipango, his legacy is enduring and one that can only be described as simply ‘Adrian Rurawhe’.

“That is his legacy, we all know him and he will live on long.”

Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō is expected at Whangaehu Marae on Friday morning with an all-of-Parliament delegation will travel to the marae in the afternoon.

Rurawhe will be laid to rest at Ngā Puketūrūa, Rātana Pā, on Saturday.