Te Taura Whiri concerned recent Public Service Commission advice could discourage reo support

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has raised concerns over Public Service Commission advice that the Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori Parade could be politicised, with public servants told to attend in their own time.

The in-confidence email, sighted by Te Ao Māori News, was sent to government departments amid concerns the event could become “politicised by external parties”.

The advice was issued after “a couple of heads of HR” from the public service contacted the commission about the call for volunteers for the Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori Parade.

The advice says that if an agency considers it appropriate for staff to attend or volunteer at the event during paid work time, it should work with its Integrity Champion to document advice to its chief executive about the business purpose and how any identified risks will be mitigated.

The email acknowledges that, because Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori organises the event and it forms part of its functions, it is appropriate for its staff to support the parade. However, it says this may not be the case for public servants from other agencies.

“Public servants from other agencies wanting to volunteer or attend the parade should do so on personal time, unless supporting this event clearly relates to the purpose and functions of their public service workplace,” the advice said.

Now in its 10th year, the parade brings together hundreds of whānau, supporters and members of the public in a celebration of waiata and kōrero, with tamariki leading a public display of pride in and support for te reo Māori.

The advice has raised concerns for Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, with Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins saying it could unintentionally discourage public servants from participating in activities that support te reo Māori.

“My concern is that advice of this nature, this year, could unintentionally discourage public servants who are committed to te reo Māori from participating in practical activities that support its revitalisation.”

‘Not a political event’

In a statement, Higgins said she appreciated the opportunity to meet with Te Kawa Mataaho on Tuesday to discuss its advice and welcomed its acknowledgement that the advice was not intended to discourage support for te reo Māori.

“The parade is a cultural celebration of New Zealand’s first language and, over the ten years it has been held, it has brought together whānau, schools, kaumātua, community groups, businesses and public servants in a positive and inclusive way. “

She said that while staff time is ultimately a matter for individual agencies, it is important to remember that everyone has a role in supporting te reo Māori.

“The revitalisation of te reo Māori is a shared responsibility across government, reflected in legislation, public service agency language plans, and the efforts many agencies have made to build capability and confidence in te reo Māori. Public servants have regularly supported the parade over the last 10 years, including in an election year. There is history and a precedent.” She said.

Higgins said that commitment to te reo Māori comes from New Zealanders of all backgrounds and that public servants should have opportunities to put their learning into practice.

“That commitment comes from New Zealanders of all backgrounds, not just Māori, and many are looking for opportunities to put their learning and support for te reo Māori into action, in line with their role as public servants, their agencies’ respective language plans, and te reo Māori as an official language. So I would encourage agencies to see how the parade can support the delivery of their language objectives in their Whāinga Amorangi plans.”

Whāinga Amorangi is a cross-government programme designed to strengthen the public service’s ability to work with Māori and understand Māori perspectives. It was launched in 2021 to support agencies in meeting their responsibilities under the Public Service Act 2020.

The programme focuses on four areas: te reo Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Aotearoa New Zealand history, tikanga and kawa, and engagement with Māori.

Responsibility for Whāinga Amorangi moved to Te Puni Kōkiri in 2025, which continues to support public sector agencies to build their Māori-Crown capability.

The Public Service Commission — Te Kawa Mataaho was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.