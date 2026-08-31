Te Arikinui’s second koroneihana: What to expect

The second koroneihana anniversary for Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po will begin this week at Tūrangawaewae Marae, marking two years since the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia and her ascension to the ahurewa tapu.

The week started with Te Arikinui and her close friends completing their annual run on Sunday to honour Kiingi Tuuheitia and to prepare as thousands are expected to attend commemorations throughout the week.

What to expect this week at Tūrangawaewae Marae

The week opens on Wednesday as mourners from across the Waikato region will gather to remember their loved ones who have passed on in the last year.

Following in the afternoon, haka and waiata will fill the marae with performances by secondary schools, including Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga, Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa who placed third at the Secondary Kapa Haka Nationals in Tauranga, and Te Wharekura o Māngere who placed second for the first time at Nationals.

On Thursday, mourners from all iwi across Aotearoa will be welcomed onto the grounds with their loved ones for Ngaa Kawe Mate o Te Motu.

This will be followed by performances from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Fergusson, Ngā Kōhanga Reo o Rāhui Pōkeka, and Te Wharekura o Tāmaki ki te Tonga.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, Turongo House, Turangawaewae Marae. Photo: The Office of the Kiingitanga.

On Friday, the marae will welcome international indigenous and Pacific representatives to reflect the Kiingitanga’s close ties abroad.

This will be followed by politicians from all parliamentary parties, and in the afternoon, the lowering of the flags will mark the formal conclusion of those days.

Saturday marks the second Coronation Day of Te Arikinui.

Te Rā Koroneihana

Saturday is the pinnacle of the week, when Te Arikinui delivers her message to the nation.

Stepping into the role after Kiingi Tuheitia passed away in 2024 meant taking on grief and leadership overnight, following a period where her father focused on bringing people together through kotahitanga.

Last year, as part of her address, she delivered what has been considered to be a call to action and a plea to Māori to ensure we’re looking after ourselves, our whānau and communities.

“Ko taku Māoritanga kei roto i taku kōrero Māori, taku Māoritanga kei roto i taku tiaki i te taiao, taku Māoritanga kei roto i te pānui me te ako i taku hītoria taku Māoritanga hoki.”

Building economics nationally

Iwi and business leaders gather for the inaugural Ōhanga ki te Ao Māori Economic Summit. Photo: Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

Over the past twelve months, Te Arikinui has engaged nationally and internationally through economic initiatives.

She launched the inaugural Ōhanga ki te Ao, the Economy to the World Māori Economic Summit hosted in Hamilton, bringing together more than 170 indigenous, business, and global leaders from across Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and the Pacific to establish independent commercial pathways.

Te Arikinui used the platform to frame financial independence as a practical support for mana motuhake.

Out of that came the creation of the Kotahitanga Fund, an investment vehicle designed to pool capital across participating iwi entities. The fund secured roughly $100 million in initial seed capital during its rollout, supporting commercial investments, housing, and infrastructure.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po seated beside His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. Photo: Shadow Professional.

Te Arikinui also led a Kiingitanga delegation to Dubai to support a new partnership between Māori Kiwifruit Growers Ltd, Mr Apple, and Zespri, launching exclusively Māori grown fruit into the UAE market. Backed by a $4.8 million investment fund, the initiative helps growers who supply 8% of the country’s kiwifruit industry aim to double their export presence in the region over the decade.

As thousands prepare to gather at Tūrangawaewae this week, all eyes turn to the marae once more as the nation awaits her message this Saturday.