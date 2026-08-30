Labour pledges $21m for Māori-led trades training

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Labour is pledging to spend $21 million a year on Māori-led trades training if elected into government.

The party says it would establish a contestable, grant-based fund for Māori providers, including marae and iwi trusts, to deliver training.

The announcement was made today at the party’s Māori campaign launch at Wainuiomata Marae in Lower Hutt.

Labour’s Māori development spokesperson Willie Jackson said he expected up to 3000 Māori would benefit from the plan.

The programme would include a wide variety of trades, he said, from hairdressing to electrical trades and plumbing, and it did not have an age limit.

He said while young people would benefit, it would also be for older people who hadn’t had their chance.

Jackson said Labour had run the programme in government, but it had been cut back under the current coalition government.

“We don’t understand why you would shut something down that has been incredibly supportive - so we’re reintroducing it,” he said.

“National has tried to cut its way to growth. Jobs and opportunities have been lost. Labour will grow the economy from the grassroots up, by backing people with the skills and opportunities to get ahead.

“This is about more than getting someone into a job. It’s about helping Māori gain new skills, earn more, and build a secure future for themselves and their whānau.”

Jackson said the programme was designed and delivered by Māori, for Māori.

“We know what works... so it’s not new at all - so it’s just about knowing what succeeds in terms of our community.

“It gives people practical skills alongside the mentoring and practical support they need to compete their training, get into work, and stay in work.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the programme had proven to be a success - of those who completed the previous programme, 81 percent went into employment and 76 percent achieved a training outcome.

He said too many Māori were missing out on the security, better pay and opportunities that come with skilled work.

“Backing Māori trades training will complement Labour’s plan to extend Apprenticeship Boost and grow the skilled workforce New Zealand needs,” Hipkins said.

The Maori Development Minister has been approached for comment.

Nā RNZ.