‘Generations of hurt’: Whanganui Treaty settlement clears final hurdle after nine years of negotiations

Hundreds of people attended the signing of the deed of settlement for Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui on the banks of the Whanganui River in May. Photo: Moana Ellis.

The Crown has acknowledged the “profound impact” of historical injustices on generations of Whanganui Māori.

Nine years of negotiations between Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui and the Crown came to a close as settlement legislation passed its final reading in Parliament on Thursday.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said the settlement addressed historical grievances including warfare, land transactions and the loss of land to public works.

“Over many decades, Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui suffered from loss of their tikanga, their reo and their resources,” the Minister said.

“Socioeconomic deprivation and the impact of native land laws contributed to the erosion of hapū foundations.”

Lead negotiator Ken Mair said reaching a settlement had been “a challenging, difficult journey for all of us”.

“It’s kind of surreal when you’ve been at it for 35, 40 years”, Mair said at the Crown pōwhiri for Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui at Wellington’s Pipitea Marae on Wednesday night.

“If you’re going to bring change, you’d better be committed. You’ve got to have total commitment, total courage and you’ve got to show compassion at the most difficult, the most challenging times.”

The settlement was “a door-opener” for Whanganui Māori, and their efforts for their tamariki and mokopuna would continue, Mair said.

The settlement includes an historical account, Crown acknowledgement of historical treaty breaches, an apology and settlement of historical claims, including financial and cultural redress.

It provides $30 million in financial and commercial redress, $15.5 million in cultural revitalisation funding, the vesting of 27 culturally significant sites and relationship redress with Crown agencies.

The Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui Claims Settlement Bill gives effect to the deed of settlement He Rau Tukutuku, signed on 2 May 2026 at Kaiwhaiki Pā, Whanganui, where Goldsmith delivered an apology from the Crown.

On Thursday, Goldsmith told the House the settlement arose from significant Crown breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“From 1840, the Crown failed consistently to act in good faith in its dealings with the hapū and iwi of Whanganui, including the 89,000-acre Whanganui block purchase in 1848.

“These actions contributed to the conflict and division during the 19th century when the Crown brought war to Whanganui.

“This settlement acknowledges historical injustices and reflects the efforts of iwi, hapū and whānau across generations.”

The second and third readings were heard back-to-back on Thursday morning.

Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui is the last of the four large natural groups in the wider Whanganui region to settle their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Goldsmith said negotiations began officially in 2017 but Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui had sought justice from the Crown for many generations.

He said the settlement advanced reconciliation between iwi and the Crown, and lay the foundation for Whanganui to provide for future generations.

“This settlement can never fully compensate Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui for what they have suffered because of Crown actions,” Goldsmith said.

“However, through this settlement – on behalf of all New Zealanders living in this country today – the Crown seeks a restored and strengthened relationship with Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui, grounded on mutual trust, cooperation and partnership.”

Labour MP Ginny Andersen told the House the Crown’s actions were a systematic attack on the rangatiratanga of the Whanganui people.

“They had consequences for families, for hapū, for iwi and for generations yet to come. The effects of dispossession and marginalisation do not just disappear because time passes.

“No amount of money can return land that has been alienated, and no payment can undo the experience of those tūpuna who lived through war, dispossession and the erosion of the ability to determine their own future.”

She said settlements were one part of the work to confront history honestly.

“No apology can erase generations of hurt, but an acknowledgement … is a good start.”

Act MP Cameron Luxton urged New Zealanders to read treaty settlement bills to understand the country’s history.

“They talk to a long-carried burden, a burden which through treaty settlement legislation is designed to be shared and carried by all New Zealanders.”

National MP David MacLeod agreed, saying the Crown had enacted nearly 100 settlements with iwi across the motu.

“I say you are not an educated New Zealander until you read the historical accounts of each and every one of those treaty settlements.”

Whanganui National MP Carl Bates said the House must ensure the promises in the settlement are honoured.

“Few people see this settlement as an end point. They see it as the beginning of a new chapter. The debate now shifts from settlement to responsibility, from negotiation to delivery, from historical grievance to future opportunity.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air