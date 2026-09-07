‘Haka dog’ makes waves on the internet

A rescue pup from Tucson, Arizona, has become an internet sensation in a viral Instagram video for following along with an All Blacks’ pre-match haka.

5-year-old Mushu can be seen howling along with the team during their first Test against the Springboks as part of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, and the video has received over 3.3 million views.

Opens in new window 5-year-old Mushu howls along with the All Blacks during their first Test against the Springboks during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, the video receiving over 3.3 million views. (Photo: Erin Candel, @Mushu.the.rescue)

Mushu’s owner and account holder of @mushu.the.rescue, Erin Candel, says she’s a fan of the All Blacks.

“Whenever I’m watching the All Blacks and the haka comes on, he is ready to go. He gets very excited. He stands right in front of the TV,” says Candel.

(Photo: Erin Candel, @Mushu.the.rescue)

Candel says she was shocked when it first happened and didn’t know that the moment would go viral.

“He did it a couple of times in some of the earlier matches they’ve had this season, and it didn’t occur to me that I should take a video of it.”

“Then during the first game with the Springboks, I was like, I think he’s going to do it again”, and sure enough, I had my phone ready, and I think it was a great experience to share with so many people,”.

The rescue dog behind the video

Candel says Mushu has only just found his voice in the last 6-8 months, having come from trauma as a rescue dog.

“He barks at things, the dryer beeping, thunder - He’s got his little nemesis with the thunder - but the howling, that is a new development, and to see him just get so excited about it, it’s really a treat,” she says.

(Photo: Erin Candel, @Mushu.the.rescue)

Candel and her husband adopted Mushu when he was 2 years old and say they are beyond glad they made the choice.

“I think sometimes dogs who have more pit bull features, they get overlooked, but Mushu is just one of a kind, and so we are very grateful to have him,” she says.

A call to choose rescue dogs

(Photo: Erin Candel, @Mushu.the.rescue)

Candel says Mushu was in a bad state when he was found and has since shown his quirky personality.

“He had a nasty wound to his hind leg; he had maggots in the wound, bite marks to his front legs, so the longer that we’ve had him, the more his personality has come out,”.

“When we first got him, and he started getting comfortable, we noticed that he would just sleep on his back, his legs up in the air, not a care in the world. He was comfortable, and he felt safe enough to do that, which really made us feel good as parents”

(Photo: Erin Candel, @Mushu.the.rescue)

“Despite, kind of, his stocky build, he would much rather just kind of curl up with you on the couch.

Now she recommends that everyone give rescue and shelter dogs a chance.

“They can bring so much joy and light to your life, and we’re very happy that he’s brought so much joy to people with him chanting the haka, and that everyone loved it.”