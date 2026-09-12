Haututū Reo: Te reo sets tongues alight

Nā Irena Smith nō Taioro News.

A new interactive tool created in Te Tairāwhiti is using light, movement and a little competition to encourage more people to speak te reo Māori.

Haututu Hacklab, based at Taiki E, developed Toia Mai Te Reo after rangatahi identified a simple problem. Te reo Māori was not being heard enough in the wider community.

When people speak te reo Māori into the tool, tongues and Māori signs light up. Another challenge uses reo to move a waka forward.

“Ka rongo i te reo Māori e rere ana, ka whakā i ngā raiti o te arero, o ngā tohu reo Māori,” says Haututu innovator Cain Kerehoma.

“When te reo Māori is spoken, the tongues and the Māori signs light up.”

Kerehoma says some people feel whakamā when they are unsure about pronunciation.

“He nui te whakamā e pā atu ki te tangata ētahi wā, kāore e mōhio te whakahua i te reo kia tika.”

“Some people feel shame because they can’t pronounce the words correctly.”

The aim of Toia Mai Te Reo is to give people a place to speak, practise and build confidence.

The interactive tool has been selected for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori at Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology, where it will launch on Monday.

“Tino harikoa ana mātou kei te kawe tēnei kaupapa ki Tāmaki, kia kitea e te marea ētahi o ngā mahi haututū o Te Tairāwhiti,” says Kerehoma.

“We’re happy to take this project to Auckland and showcase Te Tairāwhiti innovation.”

Haututu Hacklab will also open its doors during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, giving the local community a chance to try Toia Mai Te Reo.