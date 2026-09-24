Health NZ launches whānau-focused campaign to lift Māori immunisation

With 71% of Māori children fully vaccinated by age 2 compared to 84% of non-Māori, Health New Zealand has launched a whānau-story campaign to boost rates.

Health New Zealand has launched an immunisation campaign titled “Story to Tell,” featuring real whānau experiences and an original song written and performed by artist Betty-Anne Monga alongside her sons.

Monga noted that the project was designed to make space for open questions, different experiences, and conversations about childhood immunisations.

The campaign launches alongside the release of Health New Zealand data showing 71.3% of Māori children were fully immunised at age two, compared to an 83.7% national average, a disparity the initiative aims to close by encouraging open conversations and connecting whānau with support.

Betty-Anne in the new music video titled Story to Tell. Photo: Health NZ

Data reveals immunisations for Māori are on the rise

Official Health New Zealand figures show Māori immunisation coverage has risen from 60.6% in September 2024 to 71.3% in June 2026. Although this reflects steady upward progress, it remains below the 83.7% national average and well short of the government’s 95% target for full childhood immunisation.

Dr Ramon Pink, Health New Zealand South Island’s Regional Clinical Director, Public Health Medicine, stated that immunisation protects tamariki against serious infectious diseases such as measles, whooping cough, and meningococcal disease.

Dr Ramon Pink, Health New Zealand South Island’s Regional Clinical Director Public Health Medicine. Photo: Health NZ

Dr Pink noted that accessibility is influenced by multiple external factors, including socioeconomic pressures, primary care access challenges, and historical mistrust within communities.

“Immunisation is available to everybody, but it doesn’t mean to say that everybody can access that,” Dr Pink said.

To help address these barriers, Health New Zealand has invested in Māori health providers to create accessible environments outside of traditional clinical settings, offering flexible options for busy whānau. Dr Pink stated that the campaign deliberately avoids prescriptive messaging in favour of supporting informed choices.

“One of the things I love most about this campaign is that it doesn’t tell parents what to think. Instead, it shares real stories from real whānau,” Dr Pink said.

Whānau perspective and lived experience

The campaign comprises 11 advertisements across television, video-on-demand, digital, and social platforms, anchored by Monga’s musical work which was shaped directly by listening to participating parents.

Manukaroa Anderson and her pēpē. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Among those featured is Manukaroa Anderson, a mother of four, and a parent who discussed the complex decision-making process regarding childhood immunisations.

“I have wrestled with whether or not to vaccinate each and every single one of my children, each and every single time,” Anderson said.

Anderson reported that her approach shifted after her second child contracted measles during a holiday period prior to COVID-19.

“Watching how quickly he deteriorated... I don’t ever want to feel that kind of helplessness again,” she said.

She adds that he is now 16 years old, healthy, and happy.

Today, her youngest child, 19-month-old Pikikairangi, is fully immunised under the routine schedule. Anderson noted that the campaign is intended to encourage open dialogue rather than dictate choices to parents.

“If by sharing our whānau’s journey and sharing our story and having the opportunity to do it in our own words, helps other parents, helps other whānau, then absolutely I want to be a part of that kind of kaupapa,” Anderson said.