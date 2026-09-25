Former Black Ferns Sevens captain returns four months after giving birth

Black Ferns Sevens great Sarah Hirini is returning four months after giving birth, with her sights set on a possible fourth Olympics in 2028.

One of New Zealand’s most decorated rugby players is set to return to the field four months after giving birth.

Ngāti Kahungunu descendant Sarah Hirini has signed a contract extension with the Black Ferns Sevens through to the end of 2028.

Hirini said her return demonstrated the mana of wāhine and that becoming a mother had given her another strength to draw on.

“I want to show people that it’s possible and you don’t have to give up your career or passion to be able to be a mum at the same time. And I know it’s difficult at times, but we can do it. Being a mum is a superpower.”

A decorated career

Before stepping away from the team last year, Hirini captained the Black Ferns Sevens to consecutive Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Her decorated career also includes two Rugby World Cup titles, two Rugby World Cup Sevens gold medals and a Commonwealth Games gold medal, alongside numerous other honours.

In 2019, Hirini became the first woman to win the Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year award. She received the Sport New Zealand Leadership Award in 2025.

Hirini announced her return to Sevens on Friday in Auckland. Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Returning to the team she debuted for nearly 16 years ago, Hirini said she was looking forward to supporting its younger players while also learning from them.

“I want to continue just helping the young girls as much as I can and learning off of them as well. I think the amount of energy that they’re bringing me, they’re giving me and I can’t wait to see where our team will go in the next couple of years.”

Los Angeles 2028

Hirini’s contract extension gives her the opportunity to compete at a fourth Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

She has appeared at every Olympics since rugby sevens made its debut at Rio 2016 but remains focused on the season ahead, earning selection and returning to the highest level.

The arrival of her son, Masaru, has also given Hirini a new perspective as she prepares for her return.

“I love that I’ve got a son now, and I’m very excited to get back into the Black Ferns Sevens team, it’s been a pretty crazy year.”