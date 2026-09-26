Te Wharekura o Ruatoki: 130 years of whānau, resilience and culture – Aotearoa’s first bilingual school

Te Wharekura o Ruatoki marks 130 years - How Aotearoa’s first bilingual kura built a legacy of Tūhoe leadership through state opposition, raids, and resilence.

Built on whakapapa, Tūhoetanga and extensive history tied directly to the rohe of Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki is celebrating 130 years of education.

The kura, located in the Ruatoki valley along the northern boundary of Te Urewera, was established in 1896 as a Native School. In 1978, it made history by becoming the first official bilingual kura in Aotearoa.

Generations of whānau and rangatira have been part of its history, learning within its classrooms before returning to lead the school into the future. Today, that legacy is a cause for celebration for its 250 to 300 students spanning Year 0 to Year 13.

Pupils and whānau come together to celebrate 130 years.

From pupil to principal

Among those celebrating is a former student who now serves as principal. Rangihaeata Hare exemplifies the school’s long-standing connection to whakapapa and place.

Principal Rangihaeata Hare's whānau have been part of the school for generations.

“I tipu mai au ki konei, i whānau mai au i konei, pakeke mai au i konei, kei konei tonu au e noho ana,” says Hare.

His connection began long before his own time as a student, tracking back to his great great grandfather, Tamarau Takurua.

“Ko ia te heamana mō te toru tekau mā rima tau. Ko te tamāhine a Tamarau, ko Maramena tōna ingoa. Ko tana tamāhine, ko Hine. Kātahi ka whānau mai, tana tamāhine, ko Anahera tana ingoa. Kātahi ka whānau mai ko au,” he says.

Pupils pose for a school photo in 1956.

He notes that the journey has not been without challenges, reflecting on the historical hardships the school and its community have faced within the state education system.

“Ahakoa pēhea mai te marau, tino whakapono ahau ki tēnei mea te kotahitanga. Nā te mea, ko ia te mea kaitō mai i ngā pākeke ko ia te kai tō mai i ngā whakaaro, ahakoa ngā whakaaro ki te wāhi kotahi, e kotahi ai tā tātou noho i runga i te kaupapa kotahi, tikanga kotahi, me pēhea hoki? Kotahi anahe te hoki whakapapa ka heke katoa mai tātou i a Tūhoe tangata,” he says.

Despite having been in the leadership role for a short time, the school board say he was the right choice to lead the kura forward.

Moerangi Black, Board member of Te Wharekura o Ruatoki.

“Kia taumata rauhia tēnei ahiahi, kia kuhu mai tātou ki te noho tahi ki te whanaungatanga, ki te wānanga tahi, te kai tahi, ki te kōrero tahi. Kei te kite i ngā hua nui, i ngā pai kua puta i a Te Rangihaeata, ahakoa he poto noa te wā hei tūmuaki i tenei wā” says board member Moerangi Black.

1896 to Tiketike Tūhoetanga 2026

The school’s story is inseparable from that of the Rūātoki community, which has endured significant Crown violations over the past century. The kura was active during the time of Iharaira leader Rua Kēnana, who lost his son Toko Rua during the 1916 armed police invasion of Maungapōhatu. Decades later, the community and kura were affected again by state actions during the 2007 Ruatoki police raids under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

Hare says they were experiences that have had an impact on the school.

“Kua hia rau tau nei tēnei kura e kite ana i tērā āhua, mai anō i tōna timatahanga. He nui ngā piki, he nui anō hoki ngā whakamātautau ki tēnei kura.”

He explains that the school has continued on by taking the history of the past as lessons for the future.

“Tīkina ngā taonga a kui mā, a koro mā. Tīkina ngā āhuatanga i kite tātou, i rongo tātou, i pā ki a tātou. Kātahi ka tō mai hei akoranga, hei tohutohu mō ngā reanga whakatipu ki roto i tēnei ao hurihuri.”