Kiingitanga pays tribute to former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po joined iwi leaders, politicians and mourners at Whangaehu Marae on Friday to honour Adrian Rurawhe ahead of his burial on Saturday.

Whānau heard tributes to Rurawhe’s life and service as visitors from across the country gathered for the final full day of his tangihanga. Kiingitanga spokesperson Rāhui Papa, who led the first group of manuhiri onto the marae this morning, acknowledged the movement’s long-standing ties with Rurawhe.

He recalled a delegation sent to honour Rurawhe’s appointment as Speaker of Parliament when the Māori king was unable to attend.

“I te wā i whakawahia a Adrian hei pika mō te whare pāremata kīhai te Kīngi i wātea engari i tonoa mātou he iwi, ope iti kia haere ki te whare o Te Kāwana Tianara ki te whakahōnore i tēnei.”

Parliamentary career and public service

Rurawhe entered Parliament in 2014 as the Labour Party MP for Te Tai Hauāuru, succeeding Dame Tariana Turia. He held the electorate seat across three terms before transitioning to a list MP following the 2023 election, remaining in Parliament until early 2026.

Over his parliamentary career, Rurawhe undertook multiple governance and portfolio roles. In opposition, he served as spokesperson for civil defence, internal affairs, and Treaty of Waitangi negotiations, alongside working as a junior whip. After Labour entered government, he moved into parliamentary presiding roles, serving as Assistant Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

In August 2022, Rurawhe was elected as the 31st Speaker of the House of Representatives. He held the role until December 2023, making history as only the second Māori Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, following Sir Peter Tapsell.

Generations of connection

Rurawhe’s political background was underpinned by his family’s prominent history within Te Hāhi Rātana. He was a great-grandson of church founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, and both of his grandparents, Matiu and Iriaka Rātana, served as MPs for the Western Māori electorate.

Papa spoke directly to these historical foundations, noting the formal political and spiritual alliance established between the Rātana movement and the Kīngitanga in the 20th century. He emphasised that the relationship between Rātana leadership and descendants of the Māori monarchy has been maintained through successive generations.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po arrives on Whangaehu marae to mourn the loss of Adrian Rurawhe. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

“Ka tae mai ki ngā mokopuna a Tāwhiao, ki a Piupiu Te Wherowhero, ki a Tuputai Ngākawa te tūmuaki o te Kiingitanga i ōna wā rā, ka whakahoahoa ki a Rātana, heke iho mai rā, tae noa mai rā ki tēnei rā, e mau tonu ana ki ngēnā hononga.”

Remembering a lifetime of service

For Papa, the gathering at Whangaehu Marae provided a formal space to record Rurawhe’s contributions and public achievements.

“Ka tae mai ki te whakahōnore i te tangata, ka tae mai ki te whakamahara i ngā mahi i oti i a ia i te wā o te ora.

“Kāre kē nei au e haere mai ki te tangi ki a Adrian, i haere kē mai au ki te whakamahara i āna mahi nunui, i āna mahi roroa i a ia e ora tonu ana.”

Rurawhe will be laid to rest tomorrow.