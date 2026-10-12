Rotorua Airport forces delay of Māori immersion school plans on safety grounds

A planned expansion at a Māori-language immersion school will face an independent hearing after the neighbouring Rotorua Airport refused to approve the project on safety grounds.

The Crown entity responsible for New Zealand school properties says the school needs the expansion and is seeking independent aviation advice to address concerns.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata is on Te Ngae Rd near the airport, and sits beneath flight take-off and landing paths.

The kura, which takes pupils from new entrants to the end of high school, has 281 enrolled students.

The proposal would see the school build a new multi-purpose gymnasium and move a teaching space as part of an expansion.

However, the Rotorua Lakes Council-controlled airport, an affected party in the resource consent process, declined to approve the proposal, citing unresolved safety concerns.

Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said it had done a thorough assessment involving international aviation regulations, external consultants and airport users before reaching its decision.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer. Photo / Laura Smith

“Based on the initial assessment, we were not in a position to provide affected-party approval, as there were unresolved safety matters.”

She said the concerns related to the potential consequences of an incident during take-off or landing, as well as noise effects and wake turbulence associated with low-flying aircraft.

“Our understanding is that this process will now go to an independent hearing for assessment and decision, and we believe this is the appropriate next step in this case.”

She said the decision was “not a reflection” on the school itself.

“We recognise how important the kura is to its whānau and the wider community, and we support its growth in principle.”

The Ministry of Education said the project would support the “current and future learning needs” of the school.

“The project is intended to increase capacity at the kura and support growing demand for Māori-medium education in the area,” Bay of Plenty Waiariki director of education Tui Rolleston said.

The final number of additional student places would be determined during the detailed design stage.

Rotorua Airport has objected to a neighbouring school's expansion plan. Photo / File

The New Zealand School Property Agency (NZSPA) took over responsibility for school property infrastructure on October 1.

Chief executive Gus Gilmore said the development would provide much-needed space for sports, learning and cultural activities.

“The proposed buildings have been designed with input from an acoustic consultant and are consistent with our requirements and applicable building standards.”

Gilmore said the agency took the health and safety of students, staff, whānau and visitors seriously and was satisfied the development met necessary requirements.

“In response, we are working with the Ministry of Education to address the matters raised, and assistance from an independent aeronautical specialist is being sought.”

Gilmore said the proposed buildings had been approved under aviation rules that governed height restrictions for structures near airports.

“Other airport-related effects raised through the resource consent process will also be addressed in the evidence prepared for the hearing.”

The airport’s decision had delayed the project and could increase costs, he said.

Rotorua Lakes Council councillor Te Rika Temara-Benfell. Photo / Mathew Nash

Councillor Te Rika Temara-Benfell questioned the airport’s decision in a recent council meeting and, speaking to Local Democracy Reporting this week, again expressed his hope for a solution.

“The school is already there.

“I fail to understand how additional buildings would pose more of a health and safety risk than the buildings and classrooms already on site.”

Many Māori-immersion schools were under-resourced and faced strong enrolment demand.

“How do we stop being a barrier to our kura getting what they need?

“Many of our kura have long waiting lists and students wanting to learn through te reo Māori.”

He said the council was looking at ways it could “support the school” through the process.

A resource consent hearing date has yet to be set, with the application to be determined by an independent commissioner or panel appointed by the council.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata was approached for comment.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.