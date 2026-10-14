Moriori Language Week grows despite official recognition setback

Moriori descendants are pushing on with Tā Wik’ o te Rē Moriori celebrations for a second year, despite calls for the week to be officially recognised being declined.

Rangata matua (kaumātua) opened Tā Wik’ o te Rē Moriori celebrations on the Chatham Islands this week, sharing food with hūnau (whānau), creating artwork and playing bingo using tukupu (kupu) from the language.

Alan Harvey, Moriori descendant and rangata matua (Photo: AJ Pene).

Alan Harvey, a Moriori descendent and elder who took part in the celebrations, says support has come from across New Zealand.

“It should have happened a long time ago but regardless it’s happening now, and I think we’re going forward in leaps and bounds,” says Harvey.

He says it may be too late for him to become fluent as an elderly person, but he hopes the movement will create a different future for younger generations.

“Give us another 10 years and we will take these little ones right now and how they will develop with the Tā Rē.”

A battle long fought

Hokotehi Moriori Trust petitioned for an official Moriori language week in previous years, but those efforts have not yet succeeded.

Hokotehi Moriori Trust Chair, Hayden Preece (Photo: Hokotehi Moriori Trust).

Hokotehi Moriori Trust chair Hayden Preece says despite the outcome, their job is to continue growing the week for communities.

“Political times are a bit tough in many different facets of politics, but we’ve acknowledged it [the week] and that’s all that matters.

“We know it’s our language and we’re proud to celebrate it and we don’t need anyone to tell us that it’s an official language,” says Preece.

The week will be marked beyong the islands, with a dawn ceremony in Christchurch, wānanga across Aotearoa and online language sessions.

Preece told Te Ao Māori News most of the fundraising for the week has come from the trust, assistance from Te Mātāwai, Te Puni Kōkiri, schools and libraries who have taken part in the the event.

“It’s gaining traction. It’s only a matter of time before it’s acknowledged as an official language week, I’m sure. No pressure incoming government,” says Preece.

He believes all involved are set on keeping the tone fun.

“Really the theme is just positivity. We’ve just got to keep going with a happy, chipper, positive demeanour and just keep putting it out there and not really get bogged down in the past.”

Ashleigh Ryan from the trust, a Moriori descendant, says she feels hope when government agencies reach out to her for screensavers and resources.

“I know that’s like a little thing, but it’s quite promising to us that they are definitely on board with the language week. We’ve just got to keep pushing and keep doing what we’re doing,” says Ryan.

She adds it’s the small work that will make a big impact.

“It’s quite important for our tchimirik’ (tamariki) to have, even if it’s just a handful of tukupu that just comes naturally to them, they’re not thinking about it actively adding Tā Rē Moriori into their speaking. That’s the goal.”

This year the Hokotehi Moriori Trust has released a 148 Page Moriori Language activity book across New Zealand. The resource, said to weigh half a kilogram, celebrates the Tā Rē Moriori dictionary, which is now online.