Māori legal expertise recognised with two King’s Counsel appointments

Māori legal expertise is being recognised with two Māori lawyers among 12 new King’s Counsel appointed by Attorney-General Chris Bishop.

Matanuku Mahuika and Isaac Hikaka are among more than 100 applicants considered for the prestigious rank, which recognises barristers who have demonstrated excellence throughout their careers.

Mahuika specialises in corporate and commercial law, Treaty of Waitangi matters, Māori land, trusts and administrative law.

He has played a significant role in Māori legal advocacy, including through his former leadership of Te Hunga Rōia Māori o Aotearoa.

His legal work has included Treaty settlements, Māori land and matters involving the Crown and iwi, giving him extensive experience at the intersection of Māori interests and New Zealand law.

He was admitted as a barrister in 1991 and joined Bankside Chambers in 2024 after 21 years with Kahui Legal.

He has written and presented extensively on Māori legal issues and is a former president of Te Hunga Rōia Māori o Aotearoa.

Hikaka, who is of Ngā Ruahine descent, has practised as a barrister since 2006.

His areas of expertise include civil litigation, trusts and equity, relationship property, public and constitutional law, sports law and electoral matters.

The appointments come as Treaty, constitutional and Māori legal issues remain prominent areas of public and legal debate.

Bishop says the appointments recognise the experience of some of New Zealand’s leading barristers.

“This year’s appointees bring a broad range of expertise, spanning criminal and commercial litigation, environmental and resource management law, employment, Māori legal issues and international law,” he says.

The other new King’s Counsel are Karen Radich, Janette Campbell, Matthew Harris, Kirsten Gray, Tim Smith, Polly Pope, Kerry Cook, Sam Lowery, Rob Kirkness and Annabel Maxwell-Scott.

“The appointment of King’s Counsel recognises the exceptional skill and experience of some of New Zealand’s leading barristers, and I congratulate all 12 on this significant achievement,” Bishop says.

The King’s Counsel appointments recognise the experience and expertise of senior barristers across a broad range of legal fields.