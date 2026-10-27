New Poll: 58% of rangatahi felt unsupported for AI future

Are rangatahi prepared for an AI future? New poll results show that 58% of rangatahi believe the Government is not doing enough to prepare rangatahi Māori for artificial intelligence, while only 18% believe enough is being done. A further 13% said somewhat, while 11% were unsure.

As AI becomes increasingly common across workplaces, education and everyday life, understanding how to use the technology will be vital for the next generation entering the workforce.

“Those entry-level jobs, that’s when we learn how to work, that’s where we learn how to be in a workforce, and how to be in a workplace, and if we’re not getting access to those jobs we’re getting stunted in the first place,” says Matariki Roche.

But are schools, whare wānanga and training providers keeping up with the pace of change? For rangatahi Māori, access to digital skills and education will play an important role in shaping future opportunities as industries adapt to AI.

The pressing question is what actions are being taken to prepare them, and whether more resources are needed to ensure rangatahi Māori can seize the opportunities AI brings to the workforce in Aotearoa.

Homeless man slept on a piece of cardboard with an old blanket.

Cost of living remains a major concern

While planning for the future is essential, the poll indicates rangatahi are also feeling financial pressure right now.

The cost of living was the biggest issue influencing how they would vote, with 39% naming it as their top concern. When asked about the biggest cost-of-living pressure, 36% pointed to groceries and food, while 32% pointed to rent and housing costs.

Jobs followed as the second-biggest voting issue overall, at 16%, with housing and homelessness closely behind at 10%.

Photos / Waikato University

Rangatahi want Fees Free to continue

The poll also found strong backing for retaining the Fees Free scheme after 2026, with 64% of rangatahi supporting its continuation. A further 21% suggested it should be replaced with alternative support.

Only 4% wanted Fees Free scrapped entirely, while 11% were unsure. These results show most respondents want some form of support to remain available as young people consider their options for tertiary study and training.

Photos / Getty images

Te Tiriti remains a priority

The poll found 71% of rangatahi supported including a defined role for Te Tiriti o Waitangi in a written constitution. Of those, 45% said Te Tiriti should be central to a new constitution, while 26% supported a role defined and agreed by all New Zealanders. Meanwhile, 11% said the current arrangements worked well, 3% believed Te Tiriti should not have a distinct role, and 14% were unsure.

“For me I really think it’s about entrenching Te Tiriti o Waitangi, so by entrenching Te Tiriti o Waitangi and entrenching all four articles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we can also, you know, really entrench the protection of our taonga,” says Roche.

Together, these findings spotlight the range of issues facing young Māori, from preparing for a changing workforce to managing everyday costs, accessing education and protecting the place of Te Tiriti.