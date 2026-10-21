Kaipara and Leoni clash over gang pad visit in heated debate showdown

Te Pāti Māori incumbent Oriini Kaipara launched a fierce defence of her visit to a Mongrel Mob gang pad during a fiery Whakaata Māori election debate for Tāmaki Makaurau, sparking a confrontation with Labour candidate Kerrin Leoni over community engagement and media scrutiny after claiming Leoni had visited a similar gathering weeks prior.

The debate quickly turned combative over intense media coverage surrounding Kaipara and other MPs visiting a community and health hui organised by a Mongrel Mob chapter. Defending the action, Kaipara criticised media framing and political rhetoric.

“I’m gonna address the issue of racism, that’s what’s happening across media, and that’s what’s propelling the likes of the right side, extremist coalition government getting ahead,” Kaipara said. “When we’re just focusing on the patch and not the person, then who are we as Māori?”

Co-moderator Maiki Sherman pressed Kaipara on whether she saw any inherent issue with the visit.

“I don’t think any Māori in their right mind sees an issue with an elected member of parliament exercising their duty and responsibility to engage and directly engage with those who have been pushed into the margins,” Kaipara responded.

Clashing views on engagement

The discussion then turned to Leoni, with debate host Julian Wilcox noting that many gang members are part of the broader whānau. Leoni acknowledged her personal background, stating, “I’ve been really open about my whānau, and that I also have whānau members who are gang members.”

When Wilcox pressed whether she agreed with Kaipara’s decision to visit the gang pad, Leoni drew a distinct line: “Well actually I disagree with that.”

Asked why, Leoni replied, “Well, I believe that we need to focus on the core issues that we have at hand at the moment.”

The exchange escalated when Kaipara interjected, alleging Leoni had engaged with the same network shortly prior.

“Sorry, I’m gonna respond to that because just the week before, myself, Hana, Hūhana and the others from the Green Party visited te whānau whero at their invitation because they were having a health and wellbeing day,” Kaipara said.

“Here’s the point: Kerrin Leoni posted that she went to the same place a week before and once it hit the headlines for us in the Green Party, it was taken down.”

Sherman stepped in to mediate the confrontation, turning to Leoni.

“Kerrin Leoni, did you go there the week before?” Sherman asked.

“No, I did not,” Leoni replied.

“You did not? Because that’s what’s being alleged,” Sherman pressed.

“No, I did not go to the gang pad the week before, no,” Leoni maintained.

When Sherman asked where Leoni had been instead, Kaipara interjected: “There was a social media post on her page.”

Poll puts Kaipara and Leoni neck-and-neck

Against the backdrop of the debate’s heated exchanges, a new Whakaata Māori-Curia poll for the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate shows a tight race between the two leading candidates.

The survey places Kaipara at 33 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of Leoni on 31 percent. Green Party candidate Florence Te Ōhaere sits third with 21 percent, while 9 percent of voters remain unsure and 6 percent selected other options.

When undecided respondents are excluded, Kaipara edges up to 36 percent, with Leoni on 34 percent, Te Ohaere on 23 percent, and 7 percent supporting other candidates.

Asked by Wilcox whether she expected to be further ahead, Kaipara said she took nothing for granted.

“I have never taken granted of anything since the by-election, the results from the by-election,” Kaipara said. “Being an elected MP comes with a lot of responsibilities.”