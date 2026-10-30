Māori overseas enrolments almost double ahead of election

Māori overseas voters have almost doubled since the 2023 election, with more than 13,000 now enrolled on the Māori roll and 86% based in Australia.

As New Zealand heads into the final stretch of the 2026 General Election, Māori enrolment numbers have increased both in Aotearoa and among voters living overseas.

Electoral Commission figures show total Māori enrolments have reached 600,110, up from 567,012 at the 2023 election.

As of October 1, 2026, 13,221 Māori living overseas were enrolled on the Māori roll, almost double the 6,891 overseas Māori voters enrolled for the 2023 election.

Te Ao Māori News spoke to Māori living in Australia at the opening of Western Sydney’s newest airport about why they are enrolled to vote and what participating in the political process means to them.

Allan Hoeg (Ngāti Toa, Samoa), who has been living in Western Sydney, said voting remained important despite living overseas.

“I think it’s important because I care about my family’s future back home and I guess if I was to ever go back home as well, my future as well”.

Natahlia Wehi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Samoa) agreed, saying voters should consider the needs of their whānau in Aotearoa.

“The ones that are most vulnerable, that we get the right government in, that are there to support them.”

Dawson Heperi (Ngāpuhi), who has lived in Australia for more than a decade, spoke about the challenges whānau Māori face raising children in Australia and the importance of maintaining connections to Aotearoa.

He said the election outcome could influence the relationship between Māori living in Australia and those in Aotearoa, particularly in supporting connections for Māori children growing up overseas.

“To support what’s just been mentioned, but also for the long-term relationship between Māori living here in Poihākena and those back in New Zealand.

“Some of those things and challenges for us are about, or when children are brought up here, I’m still feeling like that home still feels like home for them.”

Heperi said voting was one way to support a government that could strengthen connections between Māori in Australia and Aotearoa.

Māori roll numbers increase

Of the 600,110 enrolled Māori voters, 55 per cent - or 329,016 people - are enrolled on the Māori roll, while 45 per cent, or 271,094 people, are on the general roll.

Of the 22,147 enrolled voters of Māori descent currently living overseas:

19,059, or 86 per cent, are living in Australia.

1,437, or 6 per cent, are living in the United Kingdom.

The remainder are spread across other countries.

The figures include Māori voters enrolled on both the Māori and general rolls.

The Māori roll also shows an increase in overseas participation.

Waiariki and Tāmaki Makaurau currently have the highest numbers of overseas Māori roll voters, with more than 2,100 registered to each electorate.

Most Māori roll voters remain in Aotearoa, with an estimated 315,795 enrolled domestically.

Advance voting is open every day until Friday, November 6.

Election day is Saturday, November 7, with voting places open from 9am to 7pm.