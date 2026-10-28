Hard to pick the best backhander at Māori Leaders Debate

Moana Maniapoto moderated a seasoned and senior group of politicians who matched each other’s never-take-a-backwards-step energy at Wednesday night’s last big set piece before the election.

National’s Tama Potaka, Davidson for the Greens, Labour’s Willie Jackson, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer for Te Pāti Māori and New Zealand First’s Shane Jones all in attendance.

Early on the Green Party co-leader’s acknowledged the hundred thousand who marched to Wellington on the 2024 hikoi, her voice dropping as she lifted her right hand.

“...to say [did the fingers] [to the] government trying to rip us apart. Generations of relationship being built between tāngata tiriti and tāngata whenua being ripped apart by the racial dog-whistling of this government and they said ‘We will not let that stand.”

Still, Jackson was the first to throw stones.

In answer to an innocuous question about what his mokopuna’s grandchildren would thank him for, he started by saying Māori deserved an Aotearoa where culture was loved.

“... but I’ll be saying to my mokopuna also, that can’t happen when you’ve got a dishonest and lying Prime Minister supported by useless Māori MPs like Shane Jones and Tama Potaka who do absolutely oppose kaupapa Māori in the house and rally against Māori issues all the time.”

Shane Jones, who counts 21 grandchildren, fired up immediately.

“Do not listen to the unhinged, indiscriminate, toxic rhetoric from Willy. He reminds me of an incontinent male beast... claim your heritage but build a country where you don’t suffer a dilution of who you are through unfettered immigration.”

Davidson described Jones’ views as “blatant race baiting.”

“The people of colour immigrants who get targeted with that racist bullshit and I will not stand for it.”

“I’m really proud of my moko-punjabi and moko-punraki, we are enhancing each others whakapapa,” she said.

Tama Potaka stared down accusations that he’d been “hiding” in his office during debate on the Treaty Principles bill. The Māori Development minister listing cash he’d delivered for Māori broadcasting, marae infrastructure and Te Matatini and proud of his government’s record on school attendance.

“Where was Willie when all those kids were at home? Playing on his kōauau in his office,” he said to Jackson who was standing right next to him.

This was one of Debbie Ngarewa-Packer’s first big events this election, following the illness and death of her mother. Standing in the centre of the pack the Te Pāti Māori leader slated the Whakaata Māori Curia pollsters. She followed that up with a blunt assessment in relation to a poll question where 16 per cent of Māori said racial division had “become better” since 2023.

“I’m sorry I don’t think that the 16 percent that don’t see it [racial division] are probably not involved in kaupapa Maori.”

Davidson though had star power in the audience.

Her dad actor Rawiri Paratene, appearing apolitical, enthusiastically supported all of the candidates.

Off camera she told him that behavior wasn’t on. “Don’t clap for them you’re supposed to clap for me.”