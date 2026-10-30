Māori Queen’s support shines through as Silver Ferns reclaim Constellation Cup

The presence of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, the Māori Queen, added a significant dimension to the Silver Ferns’ 3-1 Constellation Cup triumph over Australia.

Experienced shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit, whose dominance in the shooting circle provided Dame Noeline Taurua with another attacking option, said she was excited to see Te Arikinui supporting the team throughout the series.

“Hīkaka rawa te ngākau ki te tūtaki atu ki a ia. Kāore anō ahau kia tūtaki ki a ia. Rawe ki te kite i a ia ki ngā kēmu e rua, ki Aotearoa me Ahitereiria hoki. Tōna humārie, tōna tino tautoko i a mātou. Nō reira, āe, tino rawe te kite i a ia i te kēmu inapō.”

Photos supplied: Netball New Zealand

“I’m really excited to meet her. I haven’t met her yet. It was wonderful seeing her at both games in New Zealand and Australia. Her humility and incredible support for us made seeing her last night especially meaningful.”

Netball New Zealand board member Parekawhia McLean helped facilitate the royal visit, highlighting Māori leadership and providing an opportunity to inspire young wāhine and rangatahi coming through the sport.

Netball Australia acknowledged Te Arikinui during the Welcome to Country and presentation, which included former Australian Diamond Bianca Chatfield.

Photos supplied: Netball New Zealand

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua also recognised the significance of having the Māori Queen supporting the team.

“Royalty in the house really elevates the game and inspires young rangatahi coming through.”

The series win not only reclaimed the Constellation Cup for New Zealand, but also put the Silver Ferns in contention to share the world No. 1 ranking with Australia on Dec. 1.

The victory is an important step for the team as it builds towards the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney.

The occasion brought together international netball and Māori leadership, while providing an opportunity to inspire the next generation of players across Aotearoa.